Introduction to Transcription quiz #3 Flashcards

During protein synthesis, what role does mRNA play?
mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
Which of the following statements concerning transcription is true? A) It occurs in the cytoplasm B) It produces DNA C) It produces RNA D) It requires ribosomes
C) It produces RNA
What does the enzyme RNA polymerase do during transcription?
RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA by transcribing a DNA template.
How does RNA polymerase know where to start transcribing a gene into mRNA?
RNA polymerase starts transcribing at the promoter region of the gene.
Where does transcription take place in eukaryotic cells?
Transcription takes place in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
How many subunits make up the core RNA polymerase of a bacterium?
The core RNA polymerase of a bacterium typically consists of five subunits.
Which of the following are similarities between eukaryotic and bacterial transcriptional regulation? A) Both require transcription factors B) Both occur in the nucleus C) Both use the same RNA polymerase D) Both have identical promoter sequences
A) Both require transcription factors
During the process of transcription, what is synthesized?
RNA is synthesized during the process of transcription.
Which of the following are features of transcription in eukaryotes only? A) Occurs in the cytoplasm B) Requires transcription factors C) Involves a single RNA polymerase D) Does not require a promoter
B) Requires transcription factors
Which of the following functional types of RNA are produced during transcription? A) mRNA B) tRNA C) rRNA D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Where in the cell does transcription occur?
Transcription occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
Why does transcription occur in the nucleus and not in the cytoplasm in eukaryotes?
Transcription occurs in the nucleus because that is where the DNA is located.
Which of the following statements about transcription in bacteria and eukaryotes is true? A) Both occur in the nucleus B) Both use the same RNA polymerase C) Both require transcription factors D) Both have identical promoter sequences
C) Both require transcription factors
RNA polymerase makes a copy of what during transcription?
RNA polymerase makes a copy of the DNA template strand into RNA.
What enzyme is involved in transcription?
RNA polymerase is the enzyme involved in transcription.
Which of the following is true of transcription? A) It occurs in the cytoplasm B) It produces DNA C) It produces RNA D) It requires ribosomes
C) It produces RNA
Which direction is the template DNA read by the RNA polymerase?
The template DNA is read in the 3' to 5' direction by RNA polymerase.
Which of the following best explains the role of transcription in a cell? A) It replicates DNA B) It synthesizes proteins C) It converts DNA into RNA D) It degrades RNA
C) It converts DNA into RNA
What occurs during the process of transcription?
During transcription, RNA is synthesized from a DNA template.
In RNA interference, what silences mRNA?
Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) or microRNAs (miRNAs) can silence mRNA.
What is the point of transcription?
The point of transcription is to synthesize RNA from a DNA template, which is essential for gene expression.
Which of the following statements about the 5' ends of RNA polymers is correct? A) They are capped in eukaryotes B) They are capped in prokaryotes C) They are not modified D) They are degraded
A) They are capped in eukaryotes
What is the process by which an mRNA nucleotide sequence is converted into an amino acid sequence?
The process is called translation.
Which of the following are the two mechanisms of transcription termination in E. coli? A) Rho-dependent and rho-independent B) Sigma-dependent and sigma-independent C) Promoter-dependent and promoter-independent D) Enhancer-dependent and enhancer-independent
A) Rho-dependent and rho-independent
Which subunit of the E. coli polymerase confers specificity to transcription?
The sigma (σ) subunit confers specificity to transcription in E. coli.
Where in a eukaryotic cell does transcription take place?
Transcription takes place in the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell.
During which stage of transcription does the bacterial RNA polymerase bind to the promoter?
The bacterial RNA polymerase binds to the promoter during the initiation stage of transcription.
Which of the following is not true of transposons? A) They can move within the genome B) They are involved in transcription C) They can cause mutations D) They are segments of DNA
B) They are involved in transcription
Which enzyme synthesizes tRNA?
RNA polymerase III synthesizes tRNA.
With the help of RNA, what process occurs?
With the help of RNA, protein synthesis occurs during translation.
Which of the following is not a product of transcription in bacteria? A) mRNA B) tRNA C) rRNA D) DNA
D) DNA
Which of the following is a function of RNA polymerase? A) Synthesizing DNA B) Synthesizing RNA C) Synthesizing proteins D) Synthesizing lipids
B) Synthesizing RNA
Which of the following is true for both prokaryotic and eukaryotic gene expression? A) Both occur in the nucleus B) Both use the same RNA polymerase C) Both require transcription factors D) Both have identical promoter sequences
C) Both require transcription factors
Where does transcription occur in the cell?
Transcription occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
Ribosomes are the site where translation or transcription takes place?
Ribosomes are the site where translation takes place.
What enzyme binds to a DNA promoter region to initiate transcription?
RNA polymerase binds to a DNA promoter region to initiate transcription.
Where is the promoter sequence TATAAT located?
The TATAAT sequence, also known as the Pribnow box, is located in bacterial promoters.
The transcription initiation site of a eukaryotic gene is found at which location?
The transcription initiation site is found at the promoter region of a eukaryotic gene.
Which statement is not true regarding transcription? A) It occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotes B) It produces RNA C) It requires DNA polymerase D) It involves RNA polymerase
C) It requires DNA polymerase
What occurs during transcription?
During transcription, RNA is synthesized from a DNA template.