Introduction to Types of RNA definitions Flashcards

  • RNA

    A molecule that carries genetic instructions from DNA to the ribosome, where it guides protein synthesis.

  • Ribosome

    A cellular structure that facilitates the assembly of amino acids into polypeptide chains during protein synthesis.

  • tRNA

    RNA that binds to and transports amino acids to ribosomes for polypeptide synthesis during translation.

  • rRNA

    A type of RNA that forms the core of ribosome's structure and catalyzes protein synthesis.

  • MtDNA

    Genetic material in mitochondria, inherited maternally, crucial for energy production and cellular respiration.

  • mRNA

    Messenger RNA (mRNA) is the RNA molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it serves as a template for protein synthesis.

  • Blueprint

