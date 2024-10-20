Introduction to Types of RNA definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (7)
RNA
A molecule that carries genetic instructions from DNA to the ribosome, where it guides protein synthesis.
Ribosome
A cellular structure that facilitates the assembly of amino acids into polypeptide chains during protein synthesis.
tRNA
RNA that binds to and transports amino acids to ribosomes for polypeptide synthesis during translation.
rRNA
A type of RNA that forms the core of ribosome's structure and catalyzes protein synthesis.
MtDNA
Genetic material in mitochondria, inherited maternally, crucial for energy production and cellular respiration.
mRNA
Messenger RNA (mRNA) is the RNA molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where it serves as a template for protein synthesis.
Blueprint
A molecule that carries genetic instructions from DNA to the ribosome, where it specifies the amino acid sequence of the protein products.