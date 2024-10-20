Introduction to Types of RNA exam Flashcards
mRNA
Messenger RNA that carries genetic information from DNA and is translated into proteins.
What is the function of mRNA?
To carry genetic information from DNA and serve as a template for protein synthesis.
rRNA
Ribosomal RNA that forms the structural core of ribosomes, essential for translation.
tRNA
Transfer RNA that transports amino acids to ribosomes and features anticodons that pair with mRNA codons.
What is the role of tRNA?
To carry amino acids to the ribosome during translation.
Codon
A three-nucleotide sequence in mRNA that codes for a specific amino acid.
What is an anticodon?
A three-nucleotide sequence in tRNA that is complementary to an mRNA codon.
Translation
The process by which mRNA is decoded by ribosomes to produce a specific protein.
What is the primary function of ribosomes?
To facilitate the translation of mRNA into proteins.
Genetic Code
The set of rules by which information encoded in mRNA sequences is translated into proteins.
What are the three main types of RNA?
mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA.
What does mRNA contain that is crucial for protein synthesis?
Codons.
What is the structural role of rRNA?
To form part of the structure of ribosomes.
How do tRNA and mRNA interact during translation?
tRNA anticodons pair with mRNA codons to ensure the correct amino acids are added to the growing protein chain.
What is the significance of codons and anticodons being complementary?
It ensures the correct pairing of amino acids during protein synthesis.
What is the role of amino acids in translation?
They are the building blocks that are assembled into proteins.
What does tRNA bind to during translation?
Amino acids.
What is the relationship between mRNA codons and tRNA anticodons?
They are complementary sequences that pair during translation.
What is the main difference between mRNA and rRNA?
mRNA is translated into protein, while rRNA forms part of the ribosome structure.
What is the main difference between mRNA and tRNA?
mRNA carries genetic information, while tRNA transports amino acids.
What is the main difference between rRNA and tRNA?
rRNA forms ribosome structure, while tRNA carries amino acids to the ribosome.
What are the building blocks of proteins?
Amino acids.
What is the function of codons in mRNA?
To specify which amino acids will be added during protein synthesis.
What is the function of anticodons in tRNA?
To pair with mRNA codons and ensure the correct amino acid is added.
What is the process of translation?
The decoding of mRNA by ribosomes to produce a specific protein.
What is the role of the genetic code in protein synthesis?
It dictates how mRNA sequences are translated into amino acid sequences.