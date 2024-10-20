Skip to main content
Introduction to Types of RNA exam Flashcards

  • mRNA

    Messenger RNA that carries genetic information from DNA and is translated into proteins.

  • What is the function of mRNA?

    To carry genetic information from DNA and serve as a template for protein synthesis.

  • rRNA

    Ribosomal RNA that forms the structural core of ribosomes, essential for translation.

  • tRNA

    Transfer RNA that transports amino acids to ribosomes and features anticodons that pair with mRNA codons.

  • What is the role of tRNA?

    To carry amino acids to the ribosome during translation.

  • Codon

    A three-nucleotide sequence in mRNA that codes for a specific amino acid.

  • What is an anticodon?

    A three-nucleotide sequence in tRNA that is complementary to an mRNA codon.

  • Translation

    The process by which mRNA is decoded by ribosomes to produce a specific protein.

  • What is the primary function of ribosomes?

    To facilitate the translation of mRNA into proteins.

  • Genetic Code

    The set of rules by which information encoded in mRNA sequences is translated into proteins.

  • What are the three main types of RNA?

    mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA.

  • What does mRNA contain that is crucial for protein synthesis?

    Codons.

  • What is the structural role of rRNA?

    To form part of the structure of ribosomes.

  • How do tRNA and mRNA interact during translation?

    tRNA anticodons pair with mRNA codons to ensure the correct amino acids are added to the growing protein chain.

  • What is the significance of codons and anticodons being complementary?

    It ensures the correct pairing of amino acids during protein synthesis.

  • What is the role of amino acids in translation?

    They are the building blocks that are assembled into proteins.

  • What does tRNA bind to during translation?

    Amino acids.

  • What is the relationship between mRNA codons and tRNA anticodons?

    They are complementary sequences that pair during translation.

  • What is the main difference between mRNA and rRNA?

    mRNA is translated into protein, while rRNA forms part of the ribosome structure.

  • What is the main difference between mRNA and tRNA?

    mRNA carries genetic information, while tRNA transports amino acids.

  • What is the main difference between rRNA and tRNA?

    rRNA forms ribosome structure, while tRNA carries amino acids to the ribosome.

  • What are the building blocks of proteins?

    Amino acids.

  • What is the function of codons in mRNA?

    To specify which amino acids will be added during protein synthesis.

  • What is the function of anticodons in tRNA?

    To pair with mRNA codons and ensure the correct amino acid is added.

  • What is the process of translation?

    The decoding of mRNA by ribosomes to produce a specific protein.

  • What is the role of the genetic code in protein synthesis?

    It dictates how mRNA sequences are translated into amino acid sequences.