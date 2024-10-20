Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which structural characteristic is seen in RNA but not in DNA?
RNA contains the sugar ribose, whereas DNA contains the sugar deoxyribose.How does RNA differ from DNA?
RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil instead of thymine, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.Which of these is a difference between a DNA and an RNA molecule?
RNA contains uracil, whereas DNA contains thymine.Which base is found only in RNA?
Uracil is found only in RNA.On an RNA molecule, what is the role of codons?
Codons on mRNA are sequences of three nucleotides that code for specific amino acids during protein synthesis.Which of these is a tRNA?
tRNA is a type of RNA that carries amino acids to the ribosome and contains anticodons complementary to mRNA codons.On an RNA molecule, where are anticodons found?
Anticodons are found on tRNA molecules.What is the role of tRNA in the process of translation?
tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome and matches its anticodon with the mRNA codon.How is RNA different from DNA?
RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar, while DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar.What is the function of tRNA?
tRNA carries amino acids to the ribosome and pairs its anticodon with mRNA codons during protein synthesis.What are the three types of RNA?
The three types of RNA are messenger RNA (mRNA), ribosomal RNA (rRNA), and transfer RNA (tRNA).What does the transfer RNA (tRNA) carry?
tRNA carries amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.What is the function of RNA?
RNA functions in protein synthesis, with mRNA carrying genetic information, rRNA forming ribosomes, and tRNA transporting amino acids.How are DNA and RNA different?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.What are the differences between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.Why do some scientists believe that RNA could have been the first genetic material?
RNA can store genetic information and catalyze chemical reactions, suggesting it could have been the first genetic material.How many main types of RNA are there?
There are three main types of RNA: mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA.Which of these contain anticodons and transfers the amino acids to build proteins?
tRNA contains anticodons and transfers amino acids to the ribosome.How are RNA and DNA similar? How do they differ?
Both RNA and DNA are nucleic acids composed of nucleotides, but RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.Which of the following are types of RNA? a) mRNA b) rRNA c) tRNA d) All of the above
d) All of the aboveWhat are the four ways that RNA differs from DNA?
RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, has ribose sugar, and can catalyze reactions, unlike DNA.How is DNA different from RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.What are the base pairs in RNA?
In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil, and cytosine pairs with guanine.Which monomers make up RNA?
RNA is made up of nucleotide monomers, including adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.Which have three different RNA polymerases?
Eukaryotic cells have three different RNA polymerases.How many bases does one molecule of tRNA read at one time?
One molecule of tRNA reads three bases at one time, known as a codon.What structural features are common to all tRNAs?
All tRNAs have a cloverleaf structure with an anticodon loop and an amino acid attachment site.How does the role of RNA differ from that of DNA?
RNA is involved in protein synthesis, while DNA stores genetic information.Which of the following statements about the 5' end of a polynucleotide strand of RNA is correct?
The 5' end of RNA typically has a phosphate group.What are three differences between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.What is the role of tRNA?
tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome and pairs its anticodon with mRNA codons during protein synthesis.Where are anticodons located?
Anticodons are located on tRNA molecules.What are three differences between RNA and DNA?
RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar, while DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar.What are 3 differences between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.What are the three differences between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.On an RNA molecule, what is the function of anticodons?
Anticodons on tRNA pair with codons on mRNA to ensure the correct amino acid is added during protein synthesis.What are the 3 differences between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.What are two differences between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil.What are the two functional ends of a tRNA?
The two functional ends of a tRNA are the anticodon loop and the amino acid attachment site.Which statement correctly distinguishes DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil.