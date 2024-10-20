Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #3 Flashcards
What are some differences between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.Which of the following is a difference between DNA and RNA?
A tRNA molecule has an anticodon loop and an amino acid attachment site.What are the three main types of RNA? Describe their roles.
Both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids composed of nucleotides.Which of the following types of RNA codes for a protein?
rRNA combines with proteins to form a ribosome.Where is RNA found?
tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome, while rRNA forms the structural core of ribosomes.What type of sugar is found in RNA?
RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.Which amino acid does this tRNA carry?
DNA is double-stranded, while RNA is single-stranded.