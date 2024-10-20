Skip to main content
Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #4
  • In which ways is RNA different from DNA?
    RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar, while DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar.
  • What are the three main types of RNA?
    The three main types of RNA are mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA.
  • What are the structural and functional differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded, stores genetic information, and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded, involved in protein synthesis, and contains uracil.
  • How many types of RNA are there and what do they do?
    There are three types of RNA: mRNA carries genetic information, rRNA forms ribosomes, and tRNA transports amino acids.
  • What is the function of the anticodon of a tRNA molecule?
    The anticodon of a tRNA molecule pairs with the mRNA codon to ensure the correct amino acid is added during protein synthesis.
  • What are the types of RNA?
    The types of RNA are mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA.
  • What base pairs do DNA and RNA share?
    Both DNA and RNA share the base pairs adenine with thymine/uracil and cytosine with guanine.
  • Which type of RNA functions as a blueprint of the genetic code?
    mRNA functions as a blueprint of the genetic code.
  • What type of RNA is needed to begin translation?
    mRNA is needed to begin translation.
  • Which molecule contains an anticodon?
    tRNA contains an anticodon.
  • What are the three major differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.
  • What is the function of tRNA molecules?
    tRNA molecules transport amino acids to the ribosome and pair their anticodons with mRNA codons.
  • Which of the following types of RNA are involved in protein synthesis?
    mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA are involved in protein synthesis.
  • Which type of RNA functions as the location where proteins are made?
    rRNA functions as the location where proteins are made, forming the ribosome.
  • What are the three types of RNA and what is their function?
    mRNA carries genetic information, rRNA forms ribosomes, and tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome.
  • Which type of RNA is involved in protein synthesis?
    mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA are involved in protein synthesis.
  • What are the subunits of RNA?
    The subunits of RNA are nucleotides, including adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • Which of the following are differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.
  • What are the 3 main differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.
  • Which of the following is a way in which some tRNAs can achieve wobble pairing?
    Some tRNAs can achieve wobble pairing by using inosine in the anticodon, allowing flexibility in base pairing.
  • What are the main differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.
  • What is the main functional difference between RNA and DNA?
    RNA is involved in protein synthesis, while DNA stores genetic information.
  • How is RNA similar to DNA?
    Both RNA and DNA are nucleic acids composed of nucleotides.
  • What are the four types and functions of RNA?
    The four types of RNA are mRNA, rRNA, tRNA, and small RNA, each with roles in protein synthesis and regulation.
  • In which way is RNA different from DNA?
    RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.
  • What type(s) of RNA are used to make a protein?
    mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA are used to make a protein.
  • Which type of RNA functions to carry copies of the instructions needed to assemble amino acids?
    mRNA functions to carry copies of the instructions needed to assemble amino acids.
  • Unlike RNA, what is a characteristic of DNA?
    Unlike RNA, DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.
  • What are at least 3 differences between DNA and RNA?
    DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.
  • Which type of RNA functions as a blueprint for DNA?
    mRNA functions as a blueprint for DNA.
  • Which type of RNA serves as the location for translation?
    rRNA serves as the location for translation, forming the ribosome.
  • Which of the following are the types of RNA?
    The types of RNA are mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA.
  • Where is RNA found in eukaryotic cells?
    RNA is found in the nucleus and cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.
  • Which of the following can be considered the essential function of RNA?
    The essential function of RNA is to facilitate protein synthesis.
  • How does base pairing differ in RNA compared to DNA?
    In RNA, adenine pairs with uracil, whereas in DNA, adenine pairs with thymine.
  • What are the bases that are found in RNA?
    The bases found in RNA are adenine, uracil, cytosine, and guanine.
  • Which type of RNA carries genetic information from DNA in the nucleus to the cytoplasm?
    mRNA carries genetic information from DNA in the nucleus to the cytoplasm.
  • What do the tRNA molecules carry to the ribosome?
    tRNA molecules carry amino acids to the ribosome.
  • Which RNA molecule carries amino acids?
    tRNA carries amino acids.
  • What are the functions of each type of RNA?
    mRNA carries genetic information, rRNA forms ribosomes, and tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome.