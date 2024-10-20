Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #5 Flashcards
Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #5
What are the base pairs of RNA?
tRNA is responsible for transporting amino acids to the ribosome and pairing its anticodon with mRNA codons.RNA plays a role in which of the following?
Short regions of RNA can form secondary structures like hairpins and loops through base pairing.RNA differs from DNA in all except which of the following ways?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.What are 2 differences between DNA and RNA?
mRNA functions to use coded instructions to assemble amino acids.Which of the following types of RNA needs to have an amino acid attachment site?
A function of a tRNA molecule is to transport amino acids to the ribosome.Prokaryotes and eukaryotes produce which of the following types of RNA?
An anticodon would be found on tRNA.What are the 4 bases found in RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, while RNA is single-stranded.In RNA, which base pairs with adenine?
In RNA, cytosine pairs with guanine.Anticodons are found on which type of RNA?
There are 20 different types of aminoacyl tRNA synthetases, one for each amino acid.Which base does adenine pair with in RNA?
An anticodon is found on tRNA molecules.Which of the following correctly describes the structure of tRNA?
tRNA carries an anticodon.What are the base pairing rules for RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.Which RNA molecule functions as an intermediary between an mRNA codon and an amino acid?
The three different types of RNA are mRNA, rRNA, and tRNA.tRNA has codons or anticodons?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.What molecule contains an anti-codon?
DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar, while RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar.Which bases can be found in both DNA and RNA?
Transfer RNA does not contain codons; it contains anticodons.In the RNA molecule, what is the role of uracil?
RNA is single-stranded, contains uracil, and has ribose sugar, while DNA is double-stranded, contains thymine, and has deoxyribose sugar.Which of the following statements is true concerning ribonucleic acid (RNA)?
Uracil is a nitrogen base in RNA that is not part of DNA.Antisense RNA does which of the following?
Antisense RNA can bind to complementary mRNA sequences to inhibit translation.Which of the following molecules will be found in both the nucleus and at a ribosome?
mRNA will be found in both the nucleus and at a ribosome.Which of the following is a type of small RNA?
MicroRNA (miRNA) is a type of small RNA.Which of the following is a nucleotide found in RNA?
Uracil is a nucleotide found in RNA.