Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #6 Flashcards
How is the RNA strand different than DNA?
RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.What is the role of the tracrRNA in the CRISPR-Cas9 genome defense system?
tracrRNA helps guide the Cas9 enzyme to the target DNA sequence for cleavage.Which nitrogen base is found only in RNA?
Uracil is found only in RNA.Which of the following describes a difference between DNA and RNA?
RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.Which of these features correctly describes a similarity between DNA and RNA?
Both DNA and RNA are composed of nucleotides.Which of these is a difference between DNA and RNA?
RNA contains uracil, whereas DNA contains thymine.Which kind of RNA carries the genetic information for producing a specific polypeptide?
mRNA carries the genetic information for producing a specific polypeptide.Which of the following best describes a structural difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded, while RNA is single-stranded.What is a main difference between DNA and RNA?
DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil.How are RNA and DNA similar? How are they different?
Both RNA and DNA are nucleic acids composed of nucleotides, but RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.Which of the following represent functions of a transfer RNA (tRNA) molecule?
tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome and pairs its anticodon with mRNA codons.