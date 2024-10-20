Skip to main content
Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #6 Flashcards

Introduction to Types of RNA quiz #6
  • How is the RNA strand different than DNA?
    RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.
  • What is the role of the tracrRNA in the CRISPR-Cas9 genome defense system?
    tracrRNA helps guide the Cas9 enzyme to the target DNA sequence for cleavage.
  • Which nitrogen base is found only in RNA?
    Uracil is found only in RNA.
  • Which of these features correctly describes a similarity between DNA and RNA?
    Both DNA and RNA are composed of nucleotides.
  • Which kind of RNA carries the genetic information for producing a specific polypeptide?
    mRNA carries the genetic information for producing a specific polypeptide.
  • How are RNA and DNA similar? How are they different?
    Both RNA and DNA are nucleic acids composed of nucleotides, but RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.
  • Which of the following represent functions of a transfer RNA (tRNA) molecule?
    tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome and pairs its anticodon with mRNA codons.