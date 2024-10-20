Skip to main content
Isotopes definitions Flashcards

Isotopes definitions
  • Atomic Number

    The number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, determining the element's identity and position in the periodic table.

  • Mass Number

    Sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, determining its isotope.

  • Protons

    Positively charged subatomic particles located in the nucleus of an atom, determining the atomic number and identity of the element.

  • Neutrons

    Subatomic particles in an atom's nucleus with no electric charge, contributing to the atom's mass and differing in number among isotopes of the same element.

  • Atomic Nucleus

    The central part of an atom containing protons and neutrons, determining the atom's mass and identity.

  • Isotopes

    Atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers.

  • Carbon 14

    A radioactive isotope with a half-life of 5,730 years, used in dating organic materials by measuring the remaining amount in a sample.

  • Half Life

    The time required for half of a radioactive substance to decay into a more stable form.

  • Radioactive Isotopes

    Unstable isotopes that decay over time, emitting radiation and transforming into different elements or isotopes, characterized by a specific half-life.

  • Unstable

    Prone to decay or change, often referring to radioactive isotopes that break down over time, releasing energy and particles.