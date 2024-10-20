Krebs Cycle definitions Flashcards
Back
Krebs Cycle definitions
How well do you know this?
1/5
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (5)
Krebs Cycle
A metabolic pathway in mitochondria that oxidizes Acetyl CoA, producing ATP, NADH, FADH2, and CO2, crucial for energy production in aerobic respiration.
Citric Acid Cycle
It is an alternative name for the Krebs cycle on basis of the first stable product formed called citric acid.
TCA Cycle
It is an alternative name for the Krebs cycle on the basis of the first stable product formed called citric acid, which is a tricarboloxylic acid (TCA).
Acetyl CoA
A molecule that enters the Krebs Cycle, derived from pyruvate, and is crucial for energy production through the generation of NADH, FADH2, and ATP.
Mitochondria
Organelle where aerobic respiration occurs, producing ATP, NADH, and FADH2 through processes like the Krebs Cycle.