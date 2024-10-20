Skip to main content
Krebs Cycle definitions Flashcards

Krebs Cycle definitions
  • Krebs Cycle

    A metabolic pathway in mitochondria that oxidizes Acetyl CoA, producing ATP, NADH, FADH2, and CO2, crucial for energy production in aerobic respiration.

  • Citric Acid Cycle

    It is an alternative name for the Krebs cycle on basis of the first stable product formed called citric acid.

  • TCA Cycle

    It is an alternative name for the Krebs cycle on the basis of the first stable product formed called citric acid, which is a tricarboloxylic acid (TCA).

  • Acetyl CoA

    A molecule that enters the Krebs Cycle, derived from pyruvate, and is crucial for energy production through the generation of NADH, FADH2, and ATP.

  • Mitochondria

    Organelle where aerobic respiration occurs, producing ATP, NADH, and FADH2 through processes like the Krebs Cycle.