Krebs Cycle exam Flashcards

Krebs Cycle exam
  • Krebs Cycle

    The third stage of aerobic cellular respiration, also known as the citric acid cycle or tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle.

  • What is the first phase of the Krebs Cycle?

    Acetyl CoA Entry

  • Acetyl CoA

    A molecule that enters the Krebs Cycle and reacts with oxaloacetate to form citrate.

  • What are the key outputs of the Krebs Cycle per glucose molecule?

    2 ATP, 6 NADH, 2 FADH2, and 4 CO2

  • Citrate

    The first molecule produced in the Krebs Cycle when Acetyl CoA reacts with oxaloacetate.

  • What happens during citrate oxidation?

    Citrate is rearranged and oxidized, producing 1 ATP, 2 NADH, and 2 CO2.

  • Oxaloacetate

    A molecule that reacts with Acetyl CoA to form citrate and is regenerated at the end of the Krebs Cycle.

  • What is the purpose of oxaloacetate regeneration?

    To regenerate oxaloacetate, allowing the Krebs Cycle to continue.

  • NADH

    An electron carrier molecule produced during the Krebs Cycle.

  • What is the total output of ATP from the Krebs Cycle per glucose molecule?

    2 ATP

  • FADH2

    An electron carrier molecule produced during the Krebs Cycle.

  • What mnemonic can help remember the products of the Krebs Cycle?

    Krebs Fan Company (FANCO): FADH2, ATP, NADH, CO2

  • CO2

    A waste product of the Krebs Cycle that is exhaled.

  • What is the significance of the number 2264 in the Krebs Cycle?

    It represents the total output: 2 FADH2, 2 ATP, 6 NADH, and 4 CO2.

  • Substrate-level phosphorylation in Kreb's cycle

    Succinyl-CoA is converted to succinate, generating 1 ATP

  • What happens to the CoA portion of Acetyl CoA in the Krebs Cycle?

    It does not enter the Krebs Cycle and is recycled.

  • Electron Transport Chain (ETC)

    The final stage of aerobic cellular respiration where NADH and FADH2 are used to produce ATP.

  • How many revolutions of the Krebs Cycle occur per glucose molecule?

    Two revolutions

  • Pyruvate oxidation

    The process that converts pyruvate into Acetyl CoA before entering the Krebs Cycle.

  • What is produced during oxaloacetate regeneration?

    1 NADH and 1 FADH2

  • Aerobic cellular respiration

    A process that includes glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs Cycle, and the electron transport chain.

  • What is the main purpose of the Krebs Cycle?

    To produce electron carriers (NADH and FADH2) for the electron transport chain.

  • Citric acid cycle

    Another name for the Krebs Cycle, named after the first molecule produced, citrate.

  • What is the significance of citrate in the Krebs Cycle?

    It is the first molecule produced when Acetyl CoA reacts with oxaloacetate.

  • TCA cycle

    Another name for the Krebs Cycle, standing for tricarboxylic acid cycle.

  • What is the output of NADH from one revolution of the Krebs Cycle?

    3 NADH

  • Phase b of the Krebs Cycle

    Citrate oxidation