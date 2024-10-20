Krebs Cycle quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Krebs Cycle quiz

Krebs Cycle quiz
  • What are the three synonyms for the Krebs Cycle?

    The Krebs Cycle is also known as the citric acid cycle and the TCA cycle.

  • What molecule does the Krebs Cycle oxidize to produce energy?

    The Krebs Cycle oxidizes acetyl CoA to produce energy.

  • What are the main energy products of the Krebs Cycle?

    The main energy products of the Krebs Cycle are ATP, NADH, and FADH2.

  • How many NADH molecules are produced in the Krebs Cycle per glucose molecule?

    The Krebs Cycle produces 6 NADH molecules per glucose molecule.

  • What is the total ATP yield from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle?

    The total ATP yield from glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle is 4 ATP molecules.

  • How many CO2 molecules are produced in the Krebs cycle per glucose molecule?

    The Krebs Cycle produces 4 CO2 molecules per glucose molecule.

  • What stage of aerobic respiration follows glycolysis and pyruvate oxidation?

    The Krebs Cycle follows glycolysis and pyruvate oxidation.

  • What is the primary function of the Krebs Cycle in cellular respiration?

    The primary function of the Krebs Cycle is to generate high-energy electron carriers (NADH and FADH2) and a small amount of ATP.

  • How many ATP molecules are produced directly by the Krebs cycle per glucose molecule?

    The Krebs Cycle produces 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.

  • What is the significance of Acetyl CoA in the Krebs Cycle?

    Acetyl CoA is the molecule that enters the Krebs Cycle to be oxidized for energy production.

  • What is the relationship between glycolysis and the Krebs Cycle?

    Glycolysis produces pyruvate, which is converted to acetyl CoA that enters the Krebs Cycle.

  • What is the total number of NADH molecules produced from one glucose molecule after glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs Cycle?

    A total of 10 NADH molecules are produced from one glucose molecule.