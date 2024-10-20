Krebs Cycle quiz #2 Flashcards
Krebs Cycle quiz #2
Which is a product of the Krebs Cycle?
The products of the Krebs Cycle include 2 ATP, 6 NADH, 2 FADH2, and 4 CO2 per glucose molecule.Which includes the Krebs Cycle and electron transport and is an aerobic process?
Aerobic cellular respiration includes the Krebs Cycle and the electron transport chain.In which organelle does the Krebs Cycle occur?
The Krebs Cycle occurs in the mitochondria.Which is the series of reactions in which pyruvate is broken down into carbon dioxide?
The Krebs Cycle is the series of reactions where pyruvate is broken down into carbon dioxide.What is another name for the Krebs Cycle?
The Krebs Cycle is also known as the citric acid cycle or TCA cycle.What molecule does Acetyl CoA react with to form citrate in the Krebs Cycle?
Acetyl CoA reacts with oxaloacetate to form citrate in the Krebs Cycle.How many carbon dioxide molecules are produced per glucose molecule in the Krebs Cycle?
Four carbon dioxide molecules are produced per glucose molecule in the Krebs Cycle.What is the role of NADH and FADH2 produced in the Krebs Cycle?
NADH and FADH2 carry electrons to the electron transport chain for ATP production.What is the first phase of the Krebs Cycle called?
The first phase of the Krebs Cycle is called Acetyl CoA Entry.How many ATP molecules are produced per Acetyl CoA in the Krebs Cycle?
One ATP molecule is produced per Acetyl CoA in the Krebs Cycle.