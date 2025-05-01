Skip to main content
Krebs Cycle quiz #3 Flashcards

Krebs Cycle quiz #3
1/10
  • What molecule enters the Krebs Cycle, and with which molecule does it react to form citrate?
    Acetyl CoA enters the Krebs Cycle and reacts with oxaloacetate to form citrate.
  • How many rounds of the Krebs Cycle occur per glucose molecule, and why?
    Two rounds occur per glucose molecule because each glucose produces two Acetyl CoA molecules.
  • Which products of the Krebs Cycle are used in the electron transport chain?
    NADH and FADH2 produced in the Krebs Cycle are used in the electron transport chain.
  • How many ATP molecules are produced directly by the Krebs Cycle per glucose molecule?
    The Krebs Cycle produces 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.
  • Why is the Krebs Cycle considered a cycle?
    It is considered a cycle because it regenerates its starting molecule, oxaloacetate, at the end of each turn.
  • What mnemonic can help remember the main products and their quantities from the Krebs Cycle?
    The mnemonic 'FANCO 2264' helps remember the products: FADH2 (2), ATP (2), NADH (6), and CO2 (4).
