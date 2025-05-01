Krebs Cycle quiz #3 Flashcards
What molecule enters the Krebs Cycle, and with which molecule does it react to form citrate?
Acetyl CoA enters the Krebs Cycle and reacts with oxaloacetate to form citrate.How many rounds of the Krebs Cycle occur per glucose molecule, and why?
Two rounds occur per glucose molecule because each glucose produces two Acetyl CoA molecules.Which products of the Krebs Cycle are used in the electron transport chain?
NADH and FADH2 produced in the Krebs Cycle are used in the electron transport chain.How many ATP molecules are produced directly by the Krebs Cycle per glucose molecule?
The Krebs Cycle produces 2 ATP molecules per glucose molecule.Why is the Krebs Cycle considered a cycle?
It is considered a cycle because it regenerates its starting molecule, oxaloacetate, at the end of each turn.What mnemonic can help remember the main products and their quantities from the Krebs Cycle?
