Land Plants quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What is the primary function of the cuticle in land plants?
The cuticle helps retain water and prevents desiccation by forming a waxy layer over the epidermis of plant cells.
How do stomata contribute to a plant's ability to perform photosynthesis?
Stomata are pores that open and close to allow gas exchange, enabling CO2 to enter for photosynthesis and O2 to exit.
What role do guard cells play in the function of stomata?
Guard cells regulate the opening and closing of stomata by changing shape based on their turgidity, or water pressure.
What is the main difference between xylem and phloem in vascular plants?
Xylem transports water and minerals, while phloem transports sugars and nutrients.
What is the significance of lignin in the secondary cell walls of tracheids?
Lignin provides increased structural integrity, allowing plants to grow larger and support more weight.
How do microphylls and megaphylls differ in their vascular structure?
Microphylls have a single strand of vascular tissue, while megaphylls have a branched vascular system.
What is the function of sporophylls in vascular plants?
Sporophylls are modified leaves that bear sporangia, structures where spores are formed.
Why is pollen considered an important adaptation for land plants?
Pollen allows male gametophytes to travel through the air to fertilize eggs, eliminating the need for water in reproduction.
What are the two types of spores produced by heterosporous plants?
Heterosporous plants produce microspores, which develop into male gametophytes, and megaspores, which develop into female gametophytes.
What is the primary function of roots in vascular plants?
Roots absorb water and nutrients from the soil and provide stability to the plant.
How do nonvascular plants differ from vascular plants in terms of tissue structure?
Nonvascular plants lack vascular tissue reinforced with lignin and rely on simpler transport tissues made of cellulose.
What is the role of endosperm in seed development?
Endosperm provides a food supply for the developing plant embryo within the seed.
What is adaptive radiation, and how is it related to angiosperms?
Adaptive radiation is the rapid diversification of a species; in angiosperms, it was facilitated by the evolution of flowers.
What is the difference between homosporous and heterosporous plants?
Homosporous plants produce one type of spore, while heterosporous plants produce two distinct types of spores: microspores and megaspores.
What is the significance of the alternation of generations in land plants?
Alternation of generations involves both diploid and haploid multicellular stages, allowing for diverse reproductive strategies.