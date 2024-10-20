Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Land Plants quiz Flashcards

Back
Land Plants quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15

  • What is the primary function of the cuticle in land plants?

    The cuticle helps retain water and prevents desiccation by forming a waxy layer over the epidermis of plant cells.

  • How do stomata contribute to a plant's ability to perform photosynthesis?

    Stomata are pores that open and close to allow gas exchange, enabling CO2 to enter for photosynthesis and O2 to exit.

  • What role do guard cells play in the function of stomata?

    Guard cells regulate the opening and closing of stomata by changing shape based on their turgidity, or water pressure.

  • What is the main difference between xylem and phloem in vascular plants?

    Xylem transports water and minerals, while phloem transports sugars and nutrients.

  • What is the significance of lignin in the secondary cell walls of tracheids?

    Lignin provides increased structural integrity, allowing plants to grow larger and support more weight.

  • How do microphylls and megaphylls differ in their vascular structure?

    Microphylls have a single strand of vascular tissue, while megaphylls have a branched vascular system.

  • What is the function of sporophylls in vascular plants?

    Sporophylls are modified leaves that bear sporangia, structures where spores are formed.

  • Why is pollen considered an important adaptation for land plants?

    Pollen allows male gametophytes to travel through the air to fertilize eggs, eliminating the need for water in reproduction.

  • What are the two types of spores produced by heterosporous plants?

    Heterosporous plants produce microspores, which develop into male gametophytes, and megaspores, which develop into female gametophytes.

  • What is the primary function of roots in vascular plants?

    Roots absorb water and nutrients from the soil and provide stability to the plant.

  • How do nonvascular plants differ from vascular plants in terms of tissue structure?

    Nonvascular plants lack vascular tissue reinforced with lignin and rely on simpler transport tissues made of cellulose.

  • What is the role of endosperm in seed development?

    Endosperm provides a food supply for the developing plant embryo within the seed.

  • What is adaptive radiation, and how is it related to angiosperms?

    Adaptive radiation is the rapid diversification of a species; in angiosperms, it was facilitated by the evolution of flowers.

  • What is the difference between homosporous and heterosporous plants?

    Homosporous plants produce one type of spore, while heterosporous plants produce two distinct types of spores: microspores and megaspores.

  • What is the significance of the alternation of generations in land plants?

    Alternation of generations involves both diploid and haploid multicellular stages, allowing for diverse reproductive strategies.