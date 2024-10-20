Laws of Thermodynamics quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What does the first law of thermodynamics state about energy? The first law of thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred and transformed.

How is entropy defined in the context of thermodynamics? Entropy is the measure of disorder or randomness in a system.

Which image would have less entropy: a tidy room or a messy room? A tidy room would have less entropy compared to a messy room.

According to the first law of thermodynamics, can energy be destroyed? No, energy cannot be destroyed; it can only be transferred and transformed.

What does the second law of thermodynamics tell us about the efficiency of energy transfer? The second law of thermodynamics states that energy transfer is not 100% efficient, and some energy is lost to the environment, often as heat.

In a food chain, why is not all energy transferred from producer to consumer? Not all energy is transferred from producer to consumer because some energy is lost as heat, according to the second law of thermodynamics.

What is the principle of conservation of energy? The principle of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred and transformed.

How does the concept of entropy relate to the second law of thermodynamics? The second law of thermodynamics states that the total entropy of an isolated system can never decrease over time.

What happens to energy that is not transferred efficiently in a food chain? Energy that is not transferred efficiently in a food chain is often lost as heat.

What is the 10% rule in the context of energy transfer in ecosystems? The 10% rule states that only about 10% of the energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next in an ecosystem.

Can energy be created according to the first law of thermodynamics? No, energy cannot be created according to the first law of thermodynamics.

What is an example of an abiotic factor that can affect entropy in a system? Temperature is an example of an abiotic factor that can affect entropy in a system.

How does the second law of thermodynamics apply to the concept of an energy pyramid? The second law of thermodynamics explains why energy decreases at each successive trophic level in an energy pyramid due to energy loss as heat.

What is the relationship between entropy and the disorder of a system? Entropy is directly related to the disorder of a system; higher entropy means more disorder.