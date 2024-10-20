Leading & Lagging DNA Strands definitions Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (13)
Lagging StrandThe DNA strand synthesized discontinuously in short fragments, opposite to the replication fork's direction, due to the 5' to 3' synthesis constraint.
Leading StrandThe DNA strand synthesized continuously in the 5' to 3' direction, following the helicase during replication.
DNA
A molecule composed of two antiparallel strands forming a double helix, carrying genetic instructions for growth, development, functioning, and reproduction of all known organisms.
Replication Bubble
A region of DNA where helicase unwinds the double helix, creating two single strands for replication, forming a Y-shaped structure with leading and lagging strands.
Helicase
An enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix at the replication fork, allowing the two strands to be copied.
3 Prime End
The end of a DNA or RNA strand where nucleotides are added during synthesis, characterized by a free hydroxyl group on the third carbon of the sugar molecule.
5 Prime End
The end of a DNA or RNA strand with a phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar molecule.
Complementary
Refers to the specific pairing between nucleotides in DNA, where adenine pairs with thymine and cytosine pairs with guanine, ensuring the strands are anti-parallel.
Anti Parallel
Two strands of DNA run in opposite directions, with one strand oriented 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5', ensuring proper base pairing and replication.
Parent Strand
The original DNA strand serving as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand during DNA replication.
Daughter Strand
A newly synthesized DNA strand that is complementary and antiparallel to the template strand, formed during DNA replication.
Nucleotides
Molecules that serve as the building blocks of DNA and RNA, consisting of a nitrogenous base, a sugar, and one or more phosphate groups.
Synthesis
The process of combining simpler molecules to form more complex molecules, often requiring energy input, as seen in DNA replication where nucleotides are joined to form a new DNA strand.