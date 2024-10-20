Skip to main content
Leading & Lagging DNA Strands definitions Flashcards

Leading & Lagging DNA Strands definitions
  • Lagging Strand

    The DNA strand synthesized discontinuously in short fragments, opposite to the replication fork's direction, due to the 5' to 3' synthesis constraint.

  • Leading Strand

    The DNA strand synthesized continuously in the 5' to 3' direction, following the helicase during replication.

  • DNA

    A molecule composed of two antiparallel strands forming a double helix, carrying genetic instructions for growth, development, functioning, and reproduction of all known organisms.

  • Replication Bubble

    A region of DNA where helicase unwinds the double helix, creating two single strands for replication, forming a Y-shaped structure with leading and lagging strands.

  • Helicase

    An enzyme that unwinds the DNA double helix at the replication fork, allowing the two strands to be copied.

  • 3 Prime End

    The end of a DNA or RNA strand where nucleotides are added during synthesis, characterized by a free hydroxyl group on the third carbon of the sugar molecule.

  • 5 Prime End

    The end of a DNA or RNA strand with a phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon of the sugar molecule.

  • Complementary

    Refers to the specific pairing between nucleotides in DNA, where adenine pairs with thymine and cytosine pairs with guanine, ensuring the strands are anti-parallel.

  • Anti Parallel

    Two strands of DNA run in opposite directions, with one strand oriented 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5', ensuring proper base pairing and replication.

  • Parent Strand

    The original DNA strand serving as a template for the synthesis of a new complementary strand during DNA replication.

  • Daughter Strand

    A newly synthesized DNA strand that is complementary and antiparallel to the template strand, formed during DNA replication.

  • Nucleotides

    Molecules that serve as the building blocks of DNA and RNA, consisting of a nitrogenous base, a sugar, and one or more phosphate groups.

  • Synthesis

    The process of combining simpler molecules to form more complex molecules, often requiring energy input, as seen in DNA replication where nucleotides are joined to form a new DNA strand.