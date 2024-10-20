Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (7)
Stomata
Tiny, adjustable pores on leaf surfaces that regulate gas exchange (CO2 and O2) with the atmosphere.
Gas Exchange
The process by which plants exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide with the atmosphere through structures called stomata.
Atmosphere
The layer of gases surrounding Earth, crucial for life, enabling gas exchange in plants through structures like stomata.
Carbon Dioxide
A colorless, odorless gas absorbed by plants through stomata for photosynthesis and released by animals during respiration.
Oxygen
A diatomic molecule essential for cellular respiration and energy production in aerobic organisms, exchanged through plant stomata.
Leaf
A plant structure that facilitates gas exchange with the atmosphere through tiny openings called stomata, which regulate the intake of carbon dioxide and release of oxygen.
Tissues
Groups of similar cells working together to perform specific functions in an organism, such as gas exchange in plants through structures like stomata.