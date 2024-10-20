Skip to main content
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy definitions Flashcards

Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy definitions
  • Stomata

    Tiny, adjustable pores on leaf surfaces that regulate gas exchange (CO2 and O2) with the atmosphere.

  • Gas Exchange

    The process by which plants exchange oxygen and carbon dioxide with the atmosphere through structures called stomata.

  • Atmosphere

    The layer of gases surrounding Earth, crucial for life, enabling gas exchange in plants through structures like stomata.

  • Carbon Dioxide

    A colorless, odorless gas absorbed by plants through stomata for photosynthesis and released by animals during respiration.

  • Oxygen

    A diatomic molecule essential for cellular respiration and energy production in aerobic organisms, exchanged through plant stomata.

  • Leaf

    A plant structure that facilitates gas exchange with the atmosphere through tiny openings called stomata, which regulate the intake of carbon dioxide and release of oxygen.

  • Tissues

    Groups of similar cells working together to perform specific functions in an organism, such as gas exchange in plants through structures like stomata.