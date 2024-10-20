Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Which plant structure is responsible for gas exchange with the atmosphere? Stomata are responsible for gas exchange with the atmosphere.

What gases do stomata exchange with the atmosphere? Stomata exchange carbon dioxide and oxygen with the atmosphere.

How do stomata regulate gas exchange? Stomata can open and close to regulate gas exchange.

What happens when stomata are closed? When stomata are closed, they do not allow gas exchange with the atmosphere.

What is the primary function of stomata in plant leaves? The primary function of stomata is to regulate gas exchange.

Which gases are involved in the process regulated by stomata? The gases involved are carbon dioxide and oxygen.

What is the role of stomata in photosynthesis? Stomata allow carbon dioxide to enter the leaf, which is essential for photosynthesis.

How does the opening and closing of stomata affect a plant's water loss? When stomata are open, water can evaporate from the leaf, leading to water loss.

What is the relationship between stomata and the plant's atmosphere interaction? Stomata facilitate the interaction between the plant and the atmosphere by allowing gas exchange.

What is the significance of stomata in maintaining homeostasis in plants? Stomata help maintain homeostasis by regulating gas exchange and water loss.

How do stomata contribute to the plant's adaptation to its environment? Stomata can open and close in response to environmental conditions, aiding in the plant's adaptation.

What is the role of stomata in the plant's respiration process? Stomata allow oxygen to exit and carbon dioxide to enter, which is crucial for respiration.

How do stomata affect the plant's photosynthetic efficiency? By regulating the intake of carbon dioxide, stomata directly impact the plant's photosynthetic efficiency.

What is the impact of stomata on the plant's water use efficiency? Stomata control water loss through transpiration, affecting the plant's water use efficiency.