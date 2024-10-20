Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy quiz #2 Flashcards
Which plant part connects the leaf blade to the stem?
The petiole connects the leaf blade to the stem.Chlorophyll molecules are in which part of the chloroplast?
Chlorophyll molecules are located in the thylakoids of the chloroplast.Through which layer(s) does light energy travel to reach the palisade mesophyll?
Light energy travels through the epidermis and cuticle to reach the palisade mesophyll.Where in the cells of the leaf do you find air spaces?
Air spaces are found in the spongy mesophyll of the leaf.Which area of a leaf allows gases to flow into and out of the plant?
The stomata allow gases to flow into and out of the plant.What are the pores called within plant leaves that allow for gas exchange with the environment?
Stomata regulate water loss and gas exchange in the leaves of plants.Which of the following is a leaf adaptation to prevent water loss? A) Stomata B) Cuticle C) Mesophyll D) Veins
B) CuticleThrough what part of a plant leaf does water exit during transpiration?
Water exits through the stomata during transpiration.What is the main function of veins in a leaf?
Stomata allow the flow of gases in and out of a leaf.How do simple and compound leaves differ?
Simple leaves have a single undivided blade, while compound leaves have multiple leaflets.What is the waxy covering on a leaf?
Stomata allow water vapor to escape the leaves of a plant.Chloroplasts do photosynthesis in which plant structure?
Chloroplasts do photosynthesis in the mesophyll cells of the leaf.