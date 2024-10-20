Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy quiz #2

Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy quiz #2
  • Which plant part connects the leaf blade to the stem?
    The petiole connects the leaf blade to the stem.
  • Chlorophyll molecules are in which part of the chloroplast?
    Chlorophyll molecules are located in the thylakoids of the chloroplast.
  • Through which layer(s) does light energy travel to reach the palisade mesophyll?
    Light energy travels through the epidermis and cuticle to reach the palisade mesophyll.
  • Where in the cells of the leaf do you find air spaces?
    Air spaces are found in the spongy mesophyll of the leaf.
  • Which area of a leaf allows gases to flow into and out of the plant?
    The stomata allow gases to flow into and out of the plant.
  • What are the pores called within plant leaves that allow for gas exchange with the environment?
    The pores are called stomata.
  • Which structures regulate water loss and gas exchange in the leaves of plants?
    Stomata regulate water loss and gas exchange in the leaves of plants.
  • Which of the following is a leaf adaptation to prevent water loss? A) Stomata B) Cuticle C) Mesophyll D) Veins
    B) Cuticle
  • Through what part of a plant leaf does water exit during transpiration?
    Water exits through the stomata during transpiration.
  • What is the main function of veins in a leaf?
    The main function of veins in a leaf is to transport water, nutrients, and sugars.
  • Which structures allow the flow of gases in and out of a leaf?
    Stomata allow the flow of gases in and out of a leaf.
  • How do simple and compound leaves differ?
    Simple leaves have a single undivided blade, while compound leaves have multiple leaflets.
  • What is the waxy covering on a leaf?
    The waxy covering on a leaf is called the cuticle.
  • What structures allow water vapor to escape the leaves of a plant?
    Stomata allow water vapor to escape the leaves of a plant.
  • Chloroplasts do photosynthesis in which plant structure?
    Chloroplasts do photosynthesis in the mesophyll cells of the leaf.