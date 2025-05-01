Leaf & Chloroplast Anatomy quiz #3 Flashcards
Where are chloroplasts mainly located within a leaf, and why?
Chloroplasts are mainly located within the mesophyll cells of the leaf because these cells are responsible for carrying out photosynthesis.Describe the structure of a chloroplast.
A chloroplast has an outer and inner membrane, contains stacks of thylakoids called grana, and has a fluid-filled region called the stroma.Differentiate between stroma and stomata.
The stroma is the fluid-filled space inside a chloroplast, while stomata are pores on the leaf surface that control gas exchange.How do stomata contribute to photosynthesis?
Stomata allow carbon dioxide to enter the leaf, which is necessary for photosynthesis, and enable the release of oxygen produced during the process.Explain the relationship between mesophyll cells and photosynthesis.
Mesophyll cells contain numerous chloroplasts, making them the primary site for photosynthesis in the leaf.Why is it important not to confuse the terms 'stroma' and 'stomata'?
It is important because 'stroma' refers to the fluid inside chloroplasts, while 'stomata' are pores on the leaf surface with entirely different functions.How does the anatomy of the leaf facilitate efficient photosynthesis?
