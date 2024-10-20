Life History exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Life History The strategic allocation of limited energy, resources, and time impacting traits like survivorship, fecundity, and growth.

Survivorship The proportion of individuals in a population surviving to a given age.

Fecundity The capacity or ability for organisms to reproduce, often expressed as the average number of viable offspring produced per reproductive event or lifetime.

What is a key trade-off in life history? The trade-off between high survivorship and low fecundity.

Semelparity A reproductive strategy involving one massive reproductive event, after which the organism typically dies.

Iteroparity A reproductive strategy involving multiple reproductive events throughout an organism's lifetime.

What is an example of an organism with high fecundity and low survivorship? Fruit flies, which can produce between 400-900 offspring but have a short lifespan.

What is an example of an organism with high survivorship and low fecundity? African bush elephants, which produce about 4-6 offspring but have a long lifespan.

What does the term 'semel' in semelparity mean? Once.

What does the term 'parity' in semelparity mean? To produce.

What does the term 'itero' in iteroparity mean? To repeat.

What is seasonal iteroparity? Reproductive events that occur only during distinct breeding seasons.

What is continuous iteroparity? Reproductive events that can occur at any time once the organism becomes reproductively capable.

What is an example of an organism with semelparity? The century plant, which has one massive reproductive event and then dies.

What is an example of an organism with seasonal iteroparity? The American Robin, which reproduces during distinct breeding seasons.

What is an example of an organism with continuous iteroparity? The red howler monkey, which can reproduce at any time once reproductively capable.

What is the relationship between high survivorship and lifespan? High survivorship is often, but not always, associated with having longer lifespans.

What is the relationship between low survivorship and lifespan? Low survivorship is often, but not always, correlated with having a shorter lifespan.

What does life history encompass? Any individual trait, strategy, or trade-off impacting an organism's survivorship, fecundity, or developmental growth.

What is the opposite of survivorship? Mortality, which is the proportion of individuals dying at a given age.

What is the lifespan of a fruit fly? About a month.

What is the lifespan of an African bush elephant? About 70 years.

What does the graph of fecundity vs. survivorship show? A trade-off where most organisms fall on a trend line between high fecundity and low survivorship or vice versa.

What is a fitness trade-off? A compromise between two traits that cannot be optimized simultaneously, such as between survivorship and fecundity.

What is the main focus of life history studies? Traits like survivorship, fecundity, and growth.

What is the reproductive capacity of a single female fruit fly? Between 400-900 offspring.

How many offspring do African bush elephants typically produce? About 4-6 offspring throughout their entire lifespans.