Life's Organizational Hierarchy definitions Flashcards

Life's Organizational Hierarchy definitions
  • Atom

    The smallest unit of matter, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons, forming the basic building block of both living and non-living things.

  • Molecules

    Combinations of atoms bonded together, forming the basic chemical units of a substance, essential in both living and non-living matter.

  • Organelles

    Specialized structures within cells that perform distinct functions necessary for cellular life.

  • Cell

    The smallest unit of life, capable of performing all essential life processes, including metabolism, growth, and reproduction.

  • Tissue

    A group of identical cells working together to perform a specific function.

  • Organ

    A structure composed of multiple tissues working together to perform specific functions within an organism.

  • Organ System

    A group of organs working together to perform complex functions essential for the survival and efficiency of an organism.

  • Multicellular Organism

    An entity composed of multiple cells that work together, each specialized for different functions, forming tissues, organs, and organ systems to sustain life.

  • Population

    A group of individuals of the same species living in a specific area, capable of interbreeding and sharing a common gene pool.

  • Community

    A group of interacting populations of different species living in the same area.

  • Ecosystem

    A system comprising a community of living organisms interacting with their physical environment, including both biotic and abiotic components.

  • Biosphere

    The global sum of all ecosystems, encompassing all living organisms and their interactions with the abiotic environment, forming the largest scale of life's organizational hierarchy.

  • Cellular Level

    The smallest unit of life where biological processes occur, composed of organelles and capable of independent function and reproduction.

  • Circulatory System

    A system comprising the heart, blood, and blood vessels, responsible for transporting nutrients, gases, hormones, and wastes throughout the body.

  • Digestive System

    A system of organs working together to convert food into energy and nutrients, absorb them, and expel waste, essential for maintaining homeostasis and supporting cellular functions.

  • Immune System

    A complex network of cells, tissues, and organs that work together to defend the body against harmful pathogens and maintain overall health.

  • Nervous System

    A complex network of cells and fibers that transmits signals between different parts of the body, enabling coordination, sensation, and response to stimuli.

  • Abiotic

    Non-living physical and chemical components of an environment, such as sunlight, temperature, water, and minerals, that influence living organisms and ecosystems.

  • Biotic

    Refers to the living components of an ecosystem, including all organisms such as plants, animals, fungi, and microorganisms.