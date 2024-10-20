Light Reactions of Photosynthesis definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (8)
NADPH
An electron carrier molecule produced in the light reactions of photosynthesis, essential for transferring high-energy electrons to the Calvin cycle for glucose synthesis.
Photosystem
A complex of proteins and pigments in chloroplasts that absorbs light to drive the transfer of electrons, initiating the light reactions of photosynthesis.
Electron Transport Chain
A series of protein complexes in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons, creating a proton gradient to produce ATP through chemiosmosis.
Photon
A quantum of light energy that excites electrons during photosynthesis, enabling the conversion of light energy into chemical energy.
Oxidation
Loss of electrons from a molecule, often resulting in the release of energy and the formation of a more oxidized state.
Oxygen Gas
A diatomic molecule produced when water is oxidized during photosynthesis, essential for aerobic respiration in most organisms.
NADP+
An electron carrier molecule that is reduced to NADPH during the light reactions of photosynthesis, facilitating the transfer of energy for the Calvin cycle.
Reduction
Reduction: The gain of electrons by a molecule, atom, or ion, often accompanied by a decrease in oxidation state.