Light Reactions of Photosynthesis definitions Flashcards

Light Reactions of Photosynthesis definitions
  • NADPH

    An electron carrier molecule produced in the light reactions of photosynthesis, essential for transferring high-energy electrons to the Calvin cycle for glucose synthesis.

  • Photosystem

    A complex of proteins and pigments in chloroplasts that absorbs light to drive the transfer of electrons, initiating the light reactions of photosynthesis.

  • Electron Transport Chain

    A series of protein complexes in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons, creating a proton gradient to produce ATP through chemiosmosis.

  • Photon

    A quantum of light energy that excites electrons during photosynthesis, enabling the conversion of light energy into chemical energy.

  • Oxidation

    Loss of electrons from a molecule, often resulting in the release of energy and the formation of a more oxidized state.

  • Oxygen Gas

    A diatomic molecule produced when water is oxidized during photosynthesis, essential for aerobic respiration in most organisms.

  • NADP+

    An electron carrier molecule that is reduced to NADPH during the light reactions of photosynthesis, facilitating the transfer of energy for the Calvin cycle.

  • Reduction

    Reduction: The gain of electrons by a molecule, atom, or ion, often accompanied by a decrease in oxidation state.