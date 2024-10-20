Light Reactions of Photosynthesis quiz #2 Flashcards

Where do the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis take place?
The light-dependent reactions occur in the thylakoids of chloroplasts.
Which of the following statements correctly describes a reaction associated with Photosystem II? A) It absorbs photons and energizes electrons from water. B) It reduces NADP+ to NADPH. C) It synthesizes glucose. D) It occurs in the stroma.
A) It absorbs photons and energizes electrons from water.
What is the role of the thylakoid membrane in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
The thylakoid membrane hosts the photosystems and electron transport chain, facilitating the light-dependent reactions.
What is the primary function of Photosystem II in the light reactions?
Photosystem II absorbs light and uses the energy to split water molecules, releasing oxygen and energizing electrons.
What is the final electron acceptor in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
NADP+ serves as the final electron acceptor, forming NADPH.
How is ATP generated during the light reactions of photosynthesis?
ATP is generated through chemiosmosis, driven by a hydrogen ion gradient across the thylakoid membrane.
What are the main products of the light-dependent reactions?
The main products are ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.
What is the significance of the hydrogen ion gradient in the thylakoid space?
The hydrogen ion gradient powers ATP synthesis via ATP synthase.
What role does water play in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
Water provides electrons for the electron transport chain and releases oxygen as a byproduct.
What is the relationship between the light reactions and the Calvin cycle?
The ATP and NADPH produced in the light reactions fuel the Calvin cycle.