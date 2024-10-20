Skip to main content
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis quiz #2 Flashcards

  • Where do the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis take place?
    The light-dependent reactions occur in the thylakoids of chloroplasts.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describes a reaction associated with Photosystem II? A) It absorbs photons and energizes electrons from water. B) It reduces NADP+ to NADPH. C) It synthesizes glucose. D) It occurs in the stroma.
    A) It absorbs photons and energizes electrons from water.
  • What is the role of the thylakoid membrane in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
    The thylakoid membrane hosts the photosystems and electron transport chain, facilitating the light-dependent reactions.
  • What is the primary function of Photosystem II in the light reactions?
    Photosystem II absorbs light and uses the energy to split water molecules, releasing oxygen and energizing electrons.
  • What is the final electron acceptor in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
    NADP+ serves as the final electron acceptor, forming NADPH.
  • How is ATP generated during the light reactions of photosynthesis?
    ATP is generated through chemiosmosis, driven by a hydrogen ion gradient across the thylakoid membrane.
  • What are the main products of the light-dependent reactions?
    The main products are ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.
  • What is the significance of the hydrogen ion gradient in the thylakoid space?
    The hydrogen ion gradient powers ATP synthesis via ATP synthase.
  • What role does water play in the light reactions of photosynthesis?
    Water provides electrons for the electron transport chain and releases oxygen as a byproduct.
  • What is the relationship between the light reactions and the Calvin cycle?
    The ATP and NADPH produced in the light reactions fuel the Calvin cycle.