Light Reactions of Photosynthesis quiz #3 Flashcards

What are the main products of the light reactions of photosynthesis? The main products are ATP, NADPH, and oxygen gas (O2).

Which photosystem is involved first in the light reactions, and what does it do? Photosystem II is involved first; it absorbs light energy and uses it to energize electrons from water.

What is the role of the electron transport chain in the light reactions? The electron transport chain transfers energized electrons from photosystem II to photosystem I, pumping protons to create a gradient.

What is the final electron acceptor in the light reactions? NADP+ is the final electron acceptor, becoming reduced to NADPH.

What is chemiosmosis, and how does it relate to ATP synthesis in the light reactions? Chemiosmosis is the movement of protons down their concentration gradient through ATP synthase, driving the production of ATP.

What is the fate of the oxygen produced during the light reactions? Oxygen is released as a byproduct and can diffuse out of the plant into the atmosphere.