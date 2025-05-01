Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How is O2 produced during the light reactions of photosynthesis? O2 is produced when water molecules are split in photosystem II, releasing oxygen gas as a byproduct.

When is oxygen produced during photosynthesis? Oxygen is produced during the light reactions, specifically when water is split in photosystem II.

Why is water essential for the process of photosynthesis? Water is essential because it provides electrons for the light reactions and its splitting releases oxygen gas.

Where within the chloroplast do the light reactions of photosynthesis take place? The light reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes and thylakoid space of the chloroplast. These are the green, pancake-like structures inside the chloroplast.

What is the primary function of NADPH produced during the light reactions? NADPH acts as an electron carrier, transporting two energized electrons. It is used in the Calvin cycle to help convert carbon dioxide into glucose.

How does the electron transport chain contribute to ATP synthesis during the light reactions? The electron transport chain uses the energy from electrons to pump hydrogen ions into the thylakoid space, creating a proton gradient. This gradient drives ATP synthesis through chemiosmosis.