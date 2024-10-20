Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Linear Population Growth exam Flashcards

Back
Linear Population Growth exam
How well do you know this?
1/28

  • Linear Population Growth Model

    A simplified framework for understanding population dynamics with a constant growth rate regardless of population size.

  • What is the equation for the linear population growth model?

    nt = r x t + n0

  • Constant Growth Rate

    In the linear population growth model, the growth rate remains the same regardless of the population size.

  • What does 'nt' represent in the linear population growth equation?

    The final population size.

  • Initial Population Size

    Represented as 'n0' in the linear population growth equation.

  • What is 'r' in the linear population growth model?

    The absolute population growth rate, which is constant.

  • Elapsed Time

    Represented as 't' in the linear population growth equation.

  • Why is the linear population growth model considered an oversimplification?

    Because it assumes a constant growth rate regardless of population size, which is not realistic for most real-world scenarios.

  • Short-term Projections

    The linear population growth model is useful for making short-term projections of population growth.

  • What is the shape of the graph for linear population growth?

    A straight line.

  • Exponential Growth Model

    A more complex population growth model where the growth rate increases as the population size increases.

  • Logistic Growth Model

    A population growth model that accounts for limiting factors and carrying capacity, leading to an S-shaped curve.

  • What is the significance of the linear population growth model in controlled experimental settings?

    It can be applicable and useful for analyzing initial stages of population growth in controlled environments.

  • Absolute Population Growth Rate

    The constant rate of growth in the linear population growth model, denoted as 'r'.

  • What does the variable 'n0' stand for?

    The initial population size.

  • Why is the linear population growth model a good starting place for beginners?

    Because it provides a basic framework for understanding population growth without complicating factors.

  • Delta n over Delta t

    Represents the absolute population growth rate 'r' in the linear population growth model.

  • What does the linear population growth model help analyze?

    Initial stages of population growth and short-term projections.

  • Graph Axes for Linear Population Growth

    Time on the x-axis and population size on the y-axis.

  • What is the main limitation of the linear population growth model?

    It does not account for changes in growth rate with varying population sizes.

  • Simplified Model

    The linear population growth model is considered simplified compared to exponential and logistic growth models.

  • What is the relationship between population size and growth rate in the linear model?

    The growth rate is constant and does not change with population size.

  • Real-world Applications

    The linear population growth model has limited real-world applications due to its oversimplification.

  • What does 't' represent in the linear population growth equation?

    The amount of elapsed time.

  • Foundational Concept

    The linear population growth model serves as a foundational concept before exploring more complex models.

  • What is the purpose of the linear population growth model?

    To provide a basic understanding of population growth dynamics in the absence of complicating factors.

  • Equation for a Line

    The linear population growth equation is similar to y = mx + b, with different variables.

  • What does the straight line in the linear population growth graph indicate?

    A constant growth rate over time.