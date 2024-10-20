Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Lipids definitions Flashcards

Back
Lipids definitions
How well do you know this?
1/26

  • Hydrophobic

    Tending to repel or fail to mix with water due to nonpolar characteristics, often seen in lipids.

  • Biomolecules

    Organic molecules essential for life, including carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids, each with unique structures and functions, forming the basis of cellular processes and structures.

  • Amphipathic

    A molecule with both hydrophobic (water-fearing) and hydrophilic (water-loving) regions.

  • Hydrophilic

    Attracted to and interacts well with water due to the presence of polar or charged groups.

  • Monomers

    Small molecules that can join together to form larger, complex structures called polymers, serving as the building blocks for macromolecules like proteins, nucleic acids, and carbohydrates.

  • Polymers

    Large molecules composed of repeating subunits called monomers, forming long chains or networks, essential in biological structures and functions.

  • Fats

    Hydrophobic biomolecules used for long-term energy storage, composed of glycerol and fatty acids, and can be saturated (single bonds) or unsaturated (double bonds).

  • Oils

    Hydrophobic lipids that are liquid at room temperature, primarily composed of unsaturated fatty acids, and used for long-term energy storage in plants and animals.

  • Phospholipids

    Amphipathic lipids with hydrophilic phosphate heads and hydrophobic fatty acid tails, forming bilayers in cell membranes.

  • Steroids

    Lipid molecules with a structure of four fused carbon rings, functioning in cell membranes and as hormones like testosterone and estrogen.

  • Waxes

    Fatty acids bound to long-chain alcohols, serving in protection and water loss prevention.

  • Cell Membranes

    A lipid bilayer structure that regulates the entry and exit of substances, maintaining homeostasis and enabling communication between the cell and its environment.

  • Cholesterol

    A hydrophobic lipid molecule essential for cell membrane structure, hormone synthesis, and bile production, often associated with cardiovascular health.

  • Hormones

    Chemical messengers secreted by glands, traveling through the bloodstream to target organs, regulating physiological processes and behavior.

  • Testosterone

    A steroid hormone that regulates male secondary sexual characteristics, muscle mass, and reproductive functions.

  • Estrogen

    A steroid hormone that regulates reproductive and sexual functions, secondary sexual characteristics, and menstrual cycles in females.

  • Beeswax

    A hydrophobic lipid composed of fatty acids bound to long-chain alcohols, used by bees for constructing honeycombs and protecting against water loss.

  • Fatty Acids

    Long hydrocarbon chains with a carboxyl group at one end, varying in saturation, serving as key energy sources and building blocks for complex lipids.

  • Saturated Fatty Acids

    Fatty acids with only single bonds between carbon atoms, resulting in straight chains that are solid at room temperature.

  • Unsaturated Fatty Acids

    Fatty acids with one or more double bonds between carbon atoms, causing kinks in the chain, which prevent tight packing and typically result in a liquid state at room temperature.

  • Triglyceride

    A lipid composed of one glycerol molecule bonded to three fatty acids, primarily used for long-term energy storage in animals and plants.

  • Glycerol

    A three-carbon molecule with hydroxyl groups, serving as the backbone for triglycerides and phospholipids in lipid structures.

  • Polar Molecules

    with uneven distribution of charges, resulting in distinct positive and negative ends, which affects their interactions with water and other substances.

  • Nonpolar

    Molecules that do not have regions of positive or negative charge, making them hydrophobic and insoluble in water.

  • Biological Waxes

    Fatty acids bound to long-chain alcohols, providing protection and preventing water loss.

  • Alcohol Molecules

    Organic compounds with a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon atom, often found in lipids like waxes, where they bind to fatty acids.