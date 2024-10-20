Lipids definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (26)
Hydrophobic
Tending to repel or fail to mix with water due to nonpolar characteristics, often seen in lipids.
Biomolecules
Organic molecules essential for life, including carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids, each with unique structures and functions, forming the basis of cellular processes and structures.
Amphipathic
A molecule with both hydrophobic (water-fearing) and hydrophilic (water-loving) regions.
Hydrophilic
Attracted to and interacts well with water due to the presence of polar or charged groups.
Monomers
Small molecules that can join together to form larger, complex structures called polymers, serving as the building blocks for macromolecules like proteins, nucleic acids, and carbohydrates.
Polymers
Large molecules composed of repeating subunits called monomers, forming long chains or networks, essential in biological structures and functions.
Fats
Hydrophobic biomolecules used for long-term energy storage, composed of glycerol and fatty acids, and can be saturated (single bonds) or unsaturated (double bonds).
Oils
Hydrophobic lipids that are liquid at room temperature, primarily composed of unsaturated fatty acids, and used for long-term energy storage in plants and animals.
Phospholipids
Amphipathic lipids with hydrophilic phosphate heads and hydrophobic fatty acid tails, forming bilayers in cell membranes.
Steroids
Lipid molecules with a structure of four fused carbon rings, functioning in cell membranes and as hormones like testosterone and estrogen.
Waxes
Fatty acids bound to long-chain alcohols, serving in protection and water loss prevention.
Cell Membranes
A lipid bilayer structure that regulates the entry and exit of substances, maintaining homeostasis and enabling communication between the cell and its environment.
Cholesterol
A hydrophobic lipid molecule essential for cell membrane structure, hormone synthesis, and bile production, often associated with cardiovascular health.
Hormones
Chemical messengers secreted by glands, traveling through the bloodstream to target organs, regulating physiological processes and behavior.
Testosterone
A steroid hormone that regulates male secondary sexual characteristics, muscle mass, and reproductive functions.
Estrogen
A steroid hormone that regulates reproductive and sexual functions, secondary sexual characteristics, and menstrual cycles in females.
Beeswax
A hydrophobic lipid composed of fatty acids bound to long-chain alcohols, used by bees for constructing honeycombs and protecting against water loss.
Fatty Acids
Long hydrocarbon chains with a carboxyl group at one end, varying in saturation, serving as key energy sources and building blocks for complex lipids.
Saturated Fatty Acids
Fatty acids with only single bonds between carbon atoms, resulting in straight chains that are solid at room temperature.
Unsaturated Fatty Acids
Fatty acids with one or more double bonds between carbon atoms, causing kinks in the chain, which prevent tight packing and typically result in a liquid state at room temperature.
Triglyceride
A lipid composed of one glycerol molecule bonded to three fatty acids, primarily used for long-term energy storage in animals and plants.
Glycerol
A three-carbon molecule with hydroxyl groups, serving as the backbone for triglycerides and phospholipids in lipid structures.
Polar Molecules
with uneven distribution of charges, resulting in distinct positive and negative ends, which affects their interactions with water and other substances.
Nonpolar
Molecules that do not have regions of positive or negative charge, making them hydrophobic and insoluble in water.
Biological Waxes
Fatty acids bound to long-chain alcohols, providing protection and preventing water loss.
Alcohol Molecules
Organic compounds with a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon atom, often found in lipids like waxes, where they bind to fatty acids.