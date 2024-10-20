Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Lipids quiz Flashcards

Back
Lipids quiz
How well do you know this?
1/13

  • What functional group is found at the end of a fatty acid?

    A carboxylic acid functional group.

  • What type of bonds do saturated fatty acids contain?

    Saturated fatty acids contain only carbon to carbon single bonds.

  • Why are saturated fatty acids solid at room temperature?

    Because their hydrocarbon chains are fully saturated with hydrogens, allowing them to pack tightly together.

  • What causes the kink in the hydrocarbon chain of unsaturated fatty acids?

    The presence of at least one carbon to carbon double bond.

  • Why are unsaturated fatty acids liquid at room temperature?

    The kink in their hydrocarbon chain prevents them from packing tightly together.

  • What is a trans fatty acid?

    A subtype of unsaturated fatty acids that have a double bond but do not have a kink in their chain.

  • How are fatty acids linked to glycerol in triglycerides?

    Via dehydration synthesis reactions.

  • What is the main storage form of fats in animal cells?

    Triglycerides.

  • What makes phospholipids amphipathic molecules?

    They contain both hydrophilic (water-loving) heads and hydrophobic (water-fearing) tails.

  • What is the major component of cell membranes?

    Phospholipids.

  • What structural feature distinguishes steroids from other lipids?

    Steroids are made of four fused carbon ring structures.

  • What is a classic example of a steroid important for animal cell membranes?

    Cholesterol.

  • What is the primary function of waxes in biological systems?

    Protection and prevention of water loss.