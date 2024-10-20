Lipids quiz Flashcards
What functional group is found at the end of a fatty acid?
A carboxylic acid functional group.
What type of bonds do saturated fatty acids contain?
Saturated fatty acids contain only carbon to carbon single bonds.
Why are saturated fatty acids solid at room temperature?
Because their hydrocarbon chains are fully saturated with hydrogens, allowing them to pack tightly together.
What causes the kink in the hydrocarbon chain of unsaturated fatty acids?
The presence of at least one carbon to carbon double bond.
Why are unsaturated fatty acids liquid at room temperature?
The kink in their hydrocarbon chain prevents them from packing tightly together.
What is a trans fatty acid?
A subtype of unsaturated fatty acids that have a double bond but do not have a kink in their chain.
How are fatty acids linked to glycerol in triglycerides?
Via dehydration synthesis reactions.
What is the main storage form of fats in animal cells?
Triglycerides.
What makes phospholipids amphipathic molecules?
They contain both hydrophilic (water-loving) heads and hydrophobic (water-fearing) tails.
What is the major component of cell membranes?
Phospholipids.
What structural feature distinguishes steroids from other lipids?
Steroids are made of four fused carbon ring structures.
What is a classic example of a steroid important for animal cell membranes?
Cholesterol.
What is the primary function of waxes in biological systems?
Protection and prevention of water loss.