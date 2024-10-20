Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Logistic Population Growth exam Flashcards

Back
Logistic Population Growth exam
How well do you know this?
1/27

  • Logistic Population Growth Model

    A model that accounts for environmental limitations on population growth, leading to a sigmoidal (S-shaped) curve.

  • Carrying Capacity (k)

    The maximum population size that an environment can sustain indefinitely.

  • What shape does the logistic growth curve resemble?

    An S-shape or sigmoidal curve.

  • How does the logistic growth model differ from the exponential growth model?

    It includes a term for environmental limitations, preventing indefinite growth.

  • Exponential Growth Model

    A population growth model that assumes unlimited resources, leading to continuous and unbounded growth.

  • What happens to the growth rate as the population size approaches the carrying capacity in the logistic model?

    The growth rate slows down and eventually approaches zero.

  • Instantaneous Growth Rate Equation for Logistic Model

    dN/dt = rN(1 - N/K)

  • What is the initial growth pattern in the logistic model when the population size is small?

    It is approximately exponential.

  • What does the term (1 - N/K) represent in the logistic growth equation?

    The environmental limitations on population growth.

  • What happens if a population temporarily exceeds its carrying capacity?

    The population size will decrease or crash shortly after.

  • Intrinsic Growth Rate (r)

    The per capita population growth rate.

  • What is the carrying capacity's role in the logistic growth model?

    It acts as a cap or limit on the population size.

  • Sigmoidal Curve

    A curve that represents logistic growth, shaped like an 'S'.

  • What is the difference in the r value between exponential and logistic growth models?

    In the logistic model, r decreases as population size increases, while it remains constant in the exponential model.

  • What does the logistic growth model assume about resources?

    Resources are limited.

  • What happens to the population growth rate in the logistic model when N is half of K?

    The growth rate starts to slow down.

  • What is the shape of the exponential growth curve?

    A J-shape.

  • What does the logistic growth model account for that the exponential model does not?

    Environmental limitations and carrying capacity.

  • What is the effect of density dependent factors on population size?

    They prevent the population size from permanently exceeding the carrying capacity.

  • What is the population growth rate when N equals K in the logistic model?

    The growth rate is zero.

  • What is the primary difference between the logistic and exponential growth models?

    The logistic model includes a term for environmental limitations.

  • What does the logistic growth model predict about population size over long periods?

    It will stabilize around the carrying capacity.

  • What is the carrying capacity represented by in equations?

    The variable K.

  • What happens to the population growth rate in the exponential model?

    It continuously increases without any limitations.

  • What is the significance of the term (1 - N/K) in the logistic growth equation?

    It adjusts the growth rate based on the population size relative to the carrying capacity.

  • What is the effect of surpassing the carrying capacity in the logistic model?

    The population size will decrease to or below the carrying capacity.

  • What does the logistic growth model assume about the environment?

    It assumes a homogeneous environment and ignores age structure, sex ratio, and external factors.