Logistic Population Growth quiz #1 Flashcards

How does the logistic population growth model differ from the exponential growth model in terms of resource limitations and population size regulation? The logistic population growth model accounts for environmental limitations by incorporating a carrying capacity (k), which acts as a cap on population size. As the population approaches k, growth slows and eventually stops, resulting in a sigmoidal (S-shaped) curve. In contrast, the exponential model assumes unlimited resources and allows for continuous, unregulated population growth.

What role does the carrying capacity (k) play in the logistic population growth model, and how does it affect population growth as the population size approaches k? The carrying capacity (k) represents the maximum population size that an environment can sustain. In the logistic model, as the population size (n) approaches k, the growth rate decreases due to increased competition for limited resources. When n reaches k, population growth stops, preventing the population from exceeding sustainable limits.

What shape does the logistic population growth curve typically exhibit, and why? The logistic growth curve is sigmoidal (S-shaped) because growth is initially rapid but slows as the population nears the carrying capacity.

What mathematical term is added to the exponential growth equation to create the logistic growth equation? The term (1 - n/k) is added, where n is population size and k is carrying capacity, to account for environmental limitations.