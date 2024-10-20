Meiosis I definitions Flashcards
Anaphase I
The stage in meiosis I is where homologous chromosomes are pulled to opposite poles of the cell, while sister chromatids remain joined.
Meiosis I
The phase in which homologous chromosomes are separated and pulled to opposite poles, while sister chromatids remain together, preparing for the first cellular division in meiosis.
Anaphase
The stage in cell division where chromosomes are pulled to opposite poles of the cell, preparing for division. In meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are separated; in mitosis and meiosis II, sister chromatids are separated.
Mitosis
A process of cell division where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, involving stages of prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.
Chromosomes
Structures composed of DNA and proteins that carry genetic information, ensuring its accurate distribution during cell division.
Cellular Division
The process by which a parent cell divides into two or more daughter cells, involving the separation of chromosomes to ensure each new cell receives the correct genetic material.
Metaphase Plate
The central plane in a cell where chromosomes align during metaphase, ensuring they are evenly divided between daughter cells during cell division.
Homologous Chromosomes
Pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, that are similar in shape, size, and genetic content, and separate during anaphase 1 of meiosis.
Sister Chromatids
Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, formed during DNA replication and separated during mitosis and meiosis II.
Haploid
A cell with a single set of unpaired chromosomes, typically found in gametes, resulting from meiosis.