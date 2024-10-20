Meiosis I definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Meiosis I definitions
  • Anaphase I

    The stage in meiosis I is where homologous chromosomes are pulled to opposite poles of the cell, while sister chromatids remain joined.

  • Meiosis I

    The phase in which homologous chromosomes are separated and pulled to opposite poles, while sister chromatids remain together, preparing for the first cellular division in meiosis.

  • Anaphase

    The stage in cell division where chromosomes are pulled to opposite poles of the cell, preparing for division. In meiosis I, homologous chromosomes are separated; in mitosis and meiosis II, sister chromatids are separated.

  • Mitosis

    A process of cell division where a single cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells, involving stages of prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.

  • Chromosomes

    Structures composed of DNA and proteins that carry genetic information, ensuring its accurate distribution during cell division.

  • Cellular Division

    The process by which a parent cell divides into two or more daughter cells, involving the separation of chromosomes to ensure each new cell receives the correct genetic material.

  • Metaphase Plate

    The central plane in a cell where chromosomes align during metaphase, ensuring they are evenly divided between daughter cells during cell division.

  • Homologous Chromosomes

    Pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, that are similar in shape, size, and genetic content, and separate during anaphase 1 of meiosis.

  • Sister Chromatids

    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, formed during DNA replication and separated during mitosis and meiosis II.

  • Haploid

    A cell with a single set of unpaired chromosomes, typically found in gametes, resulting from meiosis.