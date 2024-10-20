Meiosis I quiz Flashcards
What is the end result of meiosis I?
Meiosis I ends with 2 haploid daughter cells.
How many genetically diverse haploid gametes are formed at the end of meiosis II?
A total of 4 genetically diverse haploid gametes are formed.
What is the main difference between mitosis and meiosis II?
Mitosis starts with a diploid cell, whereas meiosis II starts with haploid cells from meiosis I.
During which phase of meiosis II do chromosomes align in a single file row?
Chromosomes align in a single file row during metaphase II.
What happens to sister chromatids during anaphase II of meiosis II?
Sister chromatids are separated and divided during anaphase II.
What is the ploidy number of cells at the start and end of meiosis II?
Cells start and end meiosis II as haploid cells.
Why is meiosis II sometimes referred to as equational division?
Because the ploidy number remains equal, starting and ending with haploid cells.
What are the phases of meiosis II called?
The phases are called prophase II, metaphase II, anaphase II, and telophase II.
How does the alignment of chromosomes in metaphase I of meiosis I differ from metaphase II of meiosis II?
In metaphase I of meiosis I, chromosomes align in 2 rows, whereas in metaphase II of meiosis II, they align in a single file row.
What type of cells result from meiosis II?
Meiosis II results in 4 genetically diverse haploid gametes.
What is the significance of genetic diversity in gametes produced by meiosis?
Genetic diversity in gametes is crucial for variation and evolution in populations.
What is the role of sister chromatids in meiosis II?
Sister chromatids are separated and distributed into different cells during meiosis II.
How does meiosis contribute to genetic variation?
Meiosis contributes to genetic variation through processes like crossing over and independent assortment.
What is the difference between haploid and diploid cells?
Haploid cells contain one set of chromosomes, while diploid cells contain two sets.
What is the role of meiosis in sexual reproduction?
Meiosis produces haploid gametes that combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.