Meiosis II definitions Flashcards

  • Anaphase II

    During this phase of meiosis, sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles, similar to what occurs in mitosis.

  • Meiosis I

    The phase of cell division where homologous chromosomes are separated, resulting in two haploid cells, each with half the original chromosome number.

  • Meiosis II

    The phase in cellular division where sister chromatids are separated, resembling mitosis, following the separation of homologous chromosomes in the prior division.

  • Cellular Division

    The process where a single cell divides to form two or more daughter cells, involving the separation of sister chromatids or homologous chromosomes.

  • Mitosis

    A process of cell division where sister chromatids separate, resulting in two genetically identical daughter cells, crucial for growth, repair, and asexual reproduction.

  • Sister Chromatids

    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, which separate during anaphase of mitosis and anaphase II of meiosis.

  • Homologous Chromosomes

    Pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, that are similar in shape, size, and genetic content, and separate during meiosis I.

  • Cytoplasm

    The gel-like substance within the cell membrane, excluding the nucleus, where organelles are suspended and various cellular processes occur.

  • Cytokinesis

    The process where the cytoplasm divides, resulting in two daughter cells, typically occurring after mitosis or meiosis.

  • Daughter Nuclei

    Nuclei formed after telophase, containing identical sets of chromosomes, resulting from the division of a single nucleus.

  • Telophase

    The stage in cell division where daughter nuclei reform chromosomes decondense, and the nuclear envelope reassembles, marking the end of nuclear division.