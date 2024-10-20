Meiosis II quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What are the two main events during meiosis that create genetic diversity?
The two main events are crossing over and independent assortment.
During which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis I.
What is the process called where homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material?
This process is called crossing over.
What is synapsis in the context of meiosis?
Synapsis is the alignment of homologous chromosomes to prompt crossing over.
What is the chiasma?
The chiasma is the site where crossing over occurs between homologous chromosomes.
How does crossing over contribute to genetic variation?
Crossing over swaps segments of DNA between homologous chromosomes, creating non-identical sister chromatids.
Do homologous chromosomes carry the same genes or the same alleles?
Homologous chromosomes carry the same genes but not necessarily the same alleles.
What is the difference between sister chromatids before and after crossing over?
Before crossing over, sister chromatids are identical; after crossing over, they are non-identical.
Does crossing over occur during mitosis?
No, crossing over does not occur during mitosis.
What is the significance of the Greek letter 'chi' in the term chiasma?
The Greek letter 'chi' resembles an 'x', which represents the crossing over site in chiasma.
Can crossing over occur between multiple genes?
Yes, crossing over can occur between hundreds or thousands of genes.
What is the result of crossing over in terms of genetic material?
Crossing over results in the exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes.
What is the role of alleles in genetic variation during meiosis?
Alleles are different versions of genes that contribute to genetic diversity when exchanged during crossing over.
What is the primary outcome of meiosis in terms of cell type and genetic content?
Meiosis results in four haploid cells that are genetically different from one another.
What is the role of independent assortment in meiosis?
Independent assortment is another process that creates genetic diversity by randomly distributing homologous chromosomes into gametes.