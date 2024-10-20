Skip to main content
Mendel's Experiments definitions Flashcards

Mendel's Experiments definitions
  • Gregor Mendel

    A 19th-century scientist whose pea plant experiments established foundational principles of heredity, distinguishing between true breeding and hybrid plants through self and cross-fertilization.

  • Self Fertilization

    Fertilization where an organism uses its own pollen or sperm to fertilize its own ovules or eggs, resulting in offspring genetically similar to the parent.

  • True Breeding

    Organisms that, when self-fertilized, produce offspring with the same phenotype as the parent, indicating homozygosity for the trait.

  • Hybrid

    An organism resulting from the crossbreeding of two genetically distinct parents, often heterozygous, producing offspring with varied phenotypes.

  • Homozygous

    Having identical alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a uniform phenotype upon self-fertilization.

  • Phenotype

    Observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.

  • Heterozygous

    An organism with two different alleles for a specific gene, resulting in a dominant and a recessive allele pairing.

  • Monohybrids Organisms

    Heterozygous for a single trait, exhibiting one dominant and one recessive allele, resulting in varied offspring phenotypes upon self-fertilization.

  • Trait

    A characteristic or feature of an organism, determined by genes, that can be inherited and varies among individuals.

  • Gene

    A unit of heredity composed of DNA that determines specific traits by coding for proteins or functional RNA molecules.

  • Homozygous Dominant

    An organism with two identical dominant alleles for a specific trait, resulting in the dominant phenotype.

  • Alleles Variants

    of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.

  • Gametes

    Haploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, carrying half the genetic information of an organism, which combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.

  • Punnett Square

    A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, showing how alleles from each parent combine.

  • Genotype

    The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the specific alleles inherited from its parents, which determines its potential traits.

  • Homozygous Recessive

    An organism with two identical recessive alleles for a specific trait, resulting in the expression of the recessive phenotype.

  • Cross Fertilization

    The fusion of gametes from two different parent organisms, transferring pollen from the male organ of one plant to the female organ of another.

  • Pollen

    Male gametophyte containing sperm cells, essential for fertilizing ovules in plants, enabling sexual reproduction and genetic diversity.

  • Male Organ

    The reproductive structure in male plants that produces and releases pollen for fertilization.

  • Female Organ

    The reproductive structure in plants where ovules are produced and fertilization occurs, typically involving the stigma, style, and ovary.

  • Filial Generation

    The offspring resulting from a cross of the parental generation, denoted as F1, and subsequent generations (F2, F3, etc.).

  • Parental Generation

    The initial set of organisms used in a genetic cross, whose offspring are studied to understand inheritance patterns.

  • F1 Generation

    The initial offspring resulting from a cross between two distinct parental lines, exhibiting a mix of parental traits.

  • F2 Generation

    The generation resulting from the self-fertilization or cross-fertilization of the F1 generation, exhibiting a 3:1 phenotypic ratio in Mendelian inheritance.