Mendel's Laws definitions Flashcards

Mendel's Laws definitions
  • Laws

    Fundamental principles of genetics proposed by Mendel, including the separation of alleles during gamete formation and the independent assortment of genes, both occurring during meiosis.

  • Genetics

    The study of heredity and variation in organisms, focusing on how traits are passed from parents to offspring through genes, governed by Mendel's laws of segregation and independent assortment.

  • Law Of Segregation

    During gamete formation, two alleles for a gene separate randomly into different gametes, ensuring offspring inherit one allele from each parent.

  • Law Of Independent Assortment

    Genes for different traits segregate independently during gamete formation, due to the random alignment of homologous chromosome pairs in metaphase I of meiosis.

  • Meiosis

    A type of cell division that produces four genetically distinct haploid cells, crucial for sexual reproduction and genetic diversity.

  • Alleles

    Variants of a gene that arise by mutation and are found at the same place on a chromosome, influencing specific traits.

  • Gamete

    Formation The process where alleles segregate into different gametes during meiosis, ensuring genetic diversity through the separation of homologous chromosomes and independent assortment.

  • Cell Divison

    The process by which a single cell divides to produce two or more daughter cells, ensuring genetic material is accurately replicated and distributed.

  • Homologous Chromosomes

    Pairs of chromosomes, one from each parent, with the same genes but possibly different alleles, that align and separate during meiosis.

  • Chromosome

    A structure composed of DNA and proteins, found in the nucleus, that carries genetic information in the form of genes.

  • Anaphase I

    The phase in meiosis where homologous chromosomes are separated, leading to the segregation of maternal and paternal alleles into different gametes.

  • Maternal Alleles

    Alleles inherited from the mother, located on the homologous chromosomes she contributed, which segregate into different gametes during meiosis.

  • Paternal Alleles

    Alleles inherited from the father, which segregate into different gametes during meiosis, following Mendel's law of segregation.

  • Synapsis

    The pairing of homologous chromosomes during prophase I of meiosis, facilitating genetic recombination through crossing over.

  • Crossing Over

    The exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during prophase I of meiosis, leading to genetic variation in gametes.

  • Genetic Material

    The molecular substance that carries genetic information, enabling inheritance and guiding cellular functions, through sequences of nucleotides.

  • Metaphase

    The phase of meiosis where chromosomes align at the cell's equator, ensuring random and independent assortment of homologous chromosomes.

  • Cytokinesis

    The process where the cytoplasm of a parent cell divides, resulting in two daughter cells, typically occurring after mitosis or meiosis.