Meselson-Stahl Experiment definitions Flashcards

Meselson-Stahl Experiment definitions
  • Semi Conservative DNA replication method

    where each new double helix consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.

  • Phage

    A virus that infects and replicates within bacteria by injecting its DNA, leaving its protein coat outside the host cell.

  • Protein Coat

    A protective shell composed of protein subunits that encases the genetic material of a virus, remaining outside the host cell during infection.

  • Viral DNA

    Genetic material from a virus that, once injected into a host cell, directs the host's machinery to replicate new viral particles.

  • Host

    An organism or cell that provides resources and environment for a virus, parasite, or symbiont to live, reproduce, or carry out its life cycle.

  • Replicate

    To produce an exact copy of genetic material, ensuring the transmission of genetic information during cell division or viral infection.

  • Virus

    A microscopic infectious agent that injects its genetic material into a host cell, hijacking the host's machinery to replicate itself, often leaving its protein coat outside the host.

  • Double Helix

    A structure of DNA consisting of two intertwined strands forming a spiral, with strands running in opposite directions and held together by complementary base pairs.

  • Anti Parallel

    Refers to the opposite orientation of the two strands of DNA, where one strand runs 5' to 3' and the other runs 3' to 5'.

  • Chargaff

    Discovered that in DNA, the amount of adenine equals thymine, and the amount of guanine equals cytosine, indicating base pairing rules.

  • Adenine

    A purine base in DNA and RNA that pairs with thymine in DNA and uracil in RNA, maintaining the structure and function of genetic material.

  • Thymine

    A pyrimidine base in DNA that pairs with adenine, maintaining equal proportions as per Chargaff's rules.

  • Guanine

    A purine base in DNA and RNA that pairs with cytosine through three hydrogen bonds, maintaining the structure of the double helix.

  • Cytosine

    A nitrogenous base in DNA and RNA that pairs with guanine through three hydrogen bonds, playing a crucial role in the structure and function of genetic material.

  • Complementary Base Pairs

    Nitrogenous bases in DNA pair specifically (A with T, G with C) due to hydrogen bonding, ensuring accurate replication and transcription.