Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Metabolism and Homeostasis definitions Flashcards

Back
Metabolism and Homeostasis definitions
How well do you know this?
1/9

  • Metabolism

    The sum of all chemical reactions in an organism that convert food into energy, build cellular structures, and eliminate waste, essential for sustaining life.

  • Homeostasis

    The regulation of an organism's internal environment to maintain stable, optimal conditions despite external changes.

  • Respiration

    The process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water, essential for cellular functions and energy production.

  • Surface Area

    The total area of the outer surface of a biological structure, crucial for processes like diffusion, nutrient absorption, and heat exchange, often optimized by folding, flattening, or branching.

  • Volume

    The amount of three-dimensional space an object or substance occupies, crucial in understanding physiological constraints and metabolic rates in biology.

  • Villi

    Tiny, finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for nutrient absorption.

  • Microvilli

    Tiny, hair-like projections on the surface of intestinal cells that significantly increase surface area for nutrient absorption.

  • Capillaries

    Tiny blood vessels that connect arteries and veins, facilitating the exchange of oxygen, nutrients, and waste between blood and tissues through their thin walls.

  • Endotherm

    Organisms that generate body heat through internal metabolic processes, maintaining a stable internal temperature regardless of external conditions.