Metabolism and Homeostasis definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (9)
Metabolism
The sum of all chemical reactions in an organism that convert food into energy, build cellular structures, and eliminate waste, essential for sustaining life.
Homeostasis
The regulation of an organism's internal environment to maintain stable, optimal conditions despite external changes.
Respiration
The process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water, essential for cellular functions and energy production.
Surface Area
The total area of the outer surface of a biological structure, crucial for processes like diffusion, nutrient absorption, and heat exchange, often optimized by folding, flattening, or branching.
Volume
The amount of three-dimensional space an object or substance occupies, crucial in understanding physiological constraints and metabolic rates in biology.
Villi
Tiny, finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for nutrient absorption.
Microvilli
Tiny, hair-like projections on the surface of intestinal cells that significantly increase surface area for nutrient absorption.
Capillaries
Tiny blood vessels that connect arteries and veins, facilitating the exchange of oxygen, nutrients, and waste between blood and tissues through their thin walls.
Endotherm
Organisms that generate body heat through internal metabolic processes, maintaining a stable internal temperature regardless of external conditions.