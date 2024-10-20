Metabolism and Homeostasis quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is metabolism? Metabolism is the sum of the chemical processes of an organism that sustain its life.

What is the role of ATP in cellular respiration? ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is the main energy currency produced during cellular respiration, particularly through oxidative phosphorylation.

How do carbohydrates and proteins differ in their energy provision? Carbohydrates provide a quick initial boost of energy but don't last long, while proteins provide more sustained, long-term energy.

What is the difference between endotherms and ectotherms? Endotherms generate their body heat internally through metabolism, while ectotherms absorb most of their body heat from external sources.

Why do smaller animals have a higher relative metabolic rate than larger animals? Smaller animals have a higher relative metabolic rate because they are more prone to heat loss and need to dedicate more energy to warming themselves.

What are circadian rhythms? Circadian rhythms are daily cycles that result in regular physiological and metabolic fluctuations.

What is the function of cortisol in circadian rhythms? Cortisol is a stress hormone that peaks early in the day to promote alertness and drops throughout the day.

What is the role of enzymes in metabolism? Enzymes are proteins that catalyze chemical reactions in cells and function best in specific physiological conditions.

What is thermoregulation? Thermoregulation is a type of homeostasis that controls body temperature.

What is the difference between homeotherms and poikilotherms? Homeotherms maintain a constant body temperature, while poikilotherms have body temperatures that vary with environmental conditions.

What is the relationship between surface area to volume ratio and the size of an organism? As an organism gets larger, its surface area to volume ratio decreases, which affects processes like molecular diffusion and heat loss.

How do smaller organisms compare to larger organisms in terms of energy use? Smaller organisms use relatively more energy compared to larger organisms due to their higher surface area to volume ratio.

What are some strategies animals use to increase their surface area? Animals increase their surface area through flattening, folding, and branching structures, such as the folds in the brain and the villi in the intestines.

What is basal metabolic rate (BMR) and how is it measured? Basal metabolic rate (BMR) is the minimum rate of energy consumption of an endotherm at rest, measured when the organism is not physically exerting itself or stressed.

How does the metabolic rate of warm-blooded organisms compare to cold-blooded organisms? Warm-blooded organisms have higher metabolic rates than cold-blooded organisms because they need to consume energy to maintain their body temperature.

What is homeostasis and why is it important? Homeostasis is the regulation of physiological processes to maintain stable internal conditions, which is crucial for the proper functioning of enzymes and overall survival.

What is the difference between conformers and regulators in maintaining homeostasis? Conformers allow their internal conditions to fluctuate with the environment, while regulators actively control their internal environment despite external changes.

What is negative feedback and how does it function in homeostatic systems? Negative feedback is a regulatory mechanism where the output of a system reduces its own activity, helping to maintain balance, such as ATP inhibiting glycolysis.

What is the HPA axis and its role in stress response? The HPA axis involves the hypothalamus, pituitary gland, and adrenal cortex, coordinating the release of cortisol, which negatively feeds back to regulate stress hormone levels.

How does positive feedback differ from negative feedback? Positive feedback amplifies the output of a system, such as during childbirth, whereas negative feedback reduces the system's output to maintain stability.

What are circadian rhythms and which hormones are involved in their regulation? Circadian rhythms are daily cycles of physiological and metabolic fluctuations, regulated by hormones like cortisol and melatonin.

What is the significance of surface area in the human intestine? The surface area of the intestine is increased by folds, villi, and microvilli, which enhance nutrient absorption during digestion.

What is the role of the hypothalamus in the endocrine system? The hypothalamus links the nervous and endocrine systems by coordinating the autonomic nervous system and the pituitary gland.