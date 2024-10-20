Skip to main content
Microscopes definitions Flashcards

Microscopes definitions
  • Microscope

    An optical instrument that magnifies tiny objects, such as cells, using visible light or electrons, enabling visualization beyond the capability of the human eye.

  • Optical Scope

    An instrument that uses visible light to magnify and visualize microscopically small objects, such as cells, making them appear larger for detailed study.

  • Cells

    The smallest unit of life, capable of performing all essential life processes, often requiring a microscope to be seen.

  • Light Microscopes

    Optical instruments using visible light to magnify small objects, commonly used in biology labs to view cells and microorganisms.

  • Electron Microscopes

    A microscope that uses electron beams to achieve high magnification, allowing visualization of structures as small as viruses, proteins, and even individual atoms.

  • Visible Light

    The portion of the electromagnetic spectrum detectable by the human eye, ranging from approximately 400 to 700 nanometers in wavelength.

  • Magnification

    The process of enlarging the appearance of an object using optical instruments, making tiny details visible to the human eye.

  • Human Eye

    A complex organ that detects light and converts it into electrochemical signals, enabling vision by processing images and colors. It has a limited range for seeing microscopic objects.

  • Atom

    The smallest unit of matter, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons, fundamental to chemical elements and reactions.

  • Angstrom

    A unit of length equal to 0.1 nanometers, often used to measure atomic and molecular scales.

  • Transmission Electron Microscopes

    A microscope that uses electron beams to visualize internal cell structures at very high magnifications, revealing details as small as individual molecules.

  • Scanning Electron Microscopes

    A type of electron microscope that scans a sample with a focused beam of electrons to produce detailed 3D images of its surface.

  • External Features

    Visible characteristics of an organism or cell, such as shape, size, and surface structures, observable without magnification or with minimal magnification.