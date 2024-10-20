Microscopes quiz Flashcards
Microscopes quiz
What are the two main types of electron microscopes used to study cell structures?
The two main types of electron microscopes are the Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) and the Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM).
What is the primary use of a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)?
A Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) is used to visualize external cell surfaces and structures on the outside surface of cells.
What does a Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) visualize?
A Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) is used to visualize internal cell structures and organelles.
Which type of electron microscope would you use to study the internal organelles of a cell?
You would use a Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) to study internal organelles.