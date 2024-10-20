Misconceptions About Evolution exam Flashcards
- Evolution is just a theoryIn science, a theory is a well-supported and widely accepted explanation backed by a lot of data.
- What does 'survival of the fittest' actually mean?It refers to reproductive success, not physical strength.
- AdaptationsTraits that evolve to enhance individual fitness within a species.
- Does natural selection create perfect organisms?No, due to trade-offs and existing variations.
- Population level evolutionEvolution occurs at the population level, not within individuals.
- Why can't natural selection make organisms perfect?Life requires trade-offs and selection only works on existing variations.
- Misconception: Organisms evolve to become perfectOrganisms evolve traits that help them survive and reproduce in their current environment, not to become perfect.
- What is a common misconception about 'fitness' in evolution?That it means being the biggest and strongest, rather than reproductive success.
- Natural selectionThe process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
- Why is 'evolution is just a theory' a misconception?Because in science, a theory is a well-supported explanation, not a mere guess.
- Misconception: Adaptations help species surviveAdaptations help individuals within a species to outcompete others, not to ensure species survival.
- What does 'fitness' mean in evolutionary terms?The ability to survive and reproduce in a given environment.
- Why can't individuals evolve?Evolution occurs at the population level; individuals can only survive and reproduce.
- Misconception: Natural selection selects groupsNatural selection selects individuals, not groups or species.
- Why do organisms have trade-offs?Because being good at one thing often means being less good at another.
- Misconception: Organisms are the final stage of evolutionEvolution is ongoing, and organisms will continue to change as environments change.
- Why can't natural selection fix all problems?It can only work on existing variations within a population.
- What is the role of existing variations in natural selection?Natural selection can only act on traits that already exist within a population.
- Misconception: Evolution is controversial in biologyThere is no controversy in biology about whether evolution happens; it is widely accepted.
- Why is 'survival of the fittest' often misunderstood?People often think it means the strongest survive, but it actually means those who reproduce the most.
- What is a trade-off in evolutionary terms?A compromise where an organism is good at one thing but less good at another.
- Misconception: Evolution aims for perfectionEvolution does not aim for perfection; it results from traits that help survival and reproduction in current environments.
- Why is 'adaptations help species survive' a misconception?Adaptations help individuals within a species, not the species as a whole.
- What is the significance of reproductive success in evolution?Reproductive success determines which traits are passed on to the next generation.
- Misconception: Natural selection creates new traitsNatural selection can only act on existing traits, not create new ones.
- Why is the idea that 'organisms evolve to fit their environment' incomplete?Organisms evolve traits that help them survive and reproduce, but they are not working towards a specific goal.
- What does 'evolution occurs at the population level' mean?Changes in traits occur in populations over generations, not in individual organisms.
- Misconception: Evolution is a linear processEvolution is not linear; it is a branching process influenced by environmental changes and genetic variations.