Misconceptions About Evolution exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Evolution is just a theory In science, a theory is a well-supported and widely accepted explanation backed by a lot of data.

What does 'survival of the fittest' actually mean? It refers to reproductive success, not physical strength.

Adaptations Traits that evolve to enhance individual fitness within a species.

Does natural selection create perfect organisms? No, due to trade-offs and existing variations.

Population level evolution Evolution occurs at the population level, not within individuals.

Why can't natural selection make organisms perfect? Life requires trade-offs and selection only works on existing variations.

Misconception: Organisms evolve to become perfect Organisms evolve traits that help them survive and reproduce in their current environment, not to become perfect.

What is a common misconception about 'fitness' in evolution? That it means being the biggest and strongest, rather than reproductive success.

Natural selection The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.

Why is 'evolution is just a theory' a misconception? Because in science, a theory is a well-supported explanation, not a mere guess.

Misconception: Adaptations help species survive Adaptations help individuals within a species to outcompete others, not to ensure species survival.

What does 'fitness' mean in evolutionary terms? The ability to survive and reproduce in a given environment.

Why can't individuals evolve? Evolution occurs at the population level; individuals can only survive and reproduce.

Misconception: Natural selection selects groups Natural selection selects individuals, not groups or species.

Why do organisms have trade-offs? Because being good at one thing often means being less good at another.

Misconception: Organisms are the final stage of evolution Evolution is ongoing, and organisms will continue to change as environments change.

Why can't natural selection fix all problems? It can only work on existing variations within a population.

What is the role of existing variations in natural selection? Natural selection can only act on traits that already exist within a population.

Misconception: Evolution is controversial in biology There is no controversy in biology about whether evolution happens; it is widely accepted.

Why is 'survival of the fittest' often misunderstood? People often think it means the strongest survive, but it actually means those who reproduce the most.

What is a trade-off in evolutionary terms? A compromise where an organism is good at one thing but less good at another.

Misconception: Evolution aims for perfection Evolution does not aim for perfection; it results from traits that help survival and reproduction in current environments.

Why is 'adaptations help species survive' a misconception? Adaptations help individuals within a species, not the species as a whole.

What is the significance of reproductive success in evolution? Reproductive success determines which traits are passed on to the next generation.

Misconception: Natural selection creates new traits Natural selection can only act on existing traits, not create new ones.

Why is the idea that 'organisms evolve to fit their environment' incomplete? Organisms evolve traits that help them survive and reproduce, but they are not working towards a specific goal.

What does 'evolution occurs at the population level' mean? Changes in traits occur in populations over generations, not in individual organisms.