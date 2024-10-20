Misconceptions About Evolution exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Misconceptions About Evolution exam

Misconceptions About Evolution exam
  • Evolution is just a theory
    In science, a theory is a well-supported and widely accepted explanation backed by a lot of data.
  • What does 'survival of the fittest' actually mean?
    It refers to reproductive success, not physical strength.
  • Adaptations
    Traits that evolve to enhance individual fitness within a species.
  • Does natural selection create perfect organisms?
    No, due to trade-offs and existing variations.
  • Population level evolution
    Evolution occurs at the population level, not within individuals.
  • Why can't natural selection make organisms perfect?
    Life requires trade-offs and selection only works on existing variations.
  • Misconception: Organisms evolve to become perfect
    Organisms evolve traits that help them survive and reproduce in their current environment, not to become perfect.
  • What is a common misconception about 'fitness' in evolution?
    That it means being the biggest and strongest, rather than reproductive success.
  • Natural selection
    The process where organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring.
  • Why is 'evolution is just a theory' a misconception?
    Because in science, a theory is a well-supported explanation, not a mere guess.
  • Misconception: Adaptations help species survive
    Adaptations help individuals within a species to outcompete others, not to ensure species survival.
  • What does 'fitness' mean in evolutionary terms?
    The ability to survive and reproduce in a given environment.
  • Why can't individuals evolve?
    Evolution occurs at the population level; individuals can only survive and reproduce.
  • Misconception: Natural selection selects groups
    Natural selection selects individuals, not groups or species.
  • Why do organisms have trade-offs?
    Because being good at one thing often means being less good at another.
  • Misconception: Organisms are the final stage of evolution
    Evolution is ongoing, and organisms will continue to change as environments change.
  • Why can't natural selection fix all problems?
    It can only work on existing variations within a population.
  • What is the role of existing variations in natural selection?
    Natural selection can only act on traits that already exist within a population.
  • Misconception: Evolution is controversial in biology
    There is no controversy in biology about whether evolution happens; it is widely accepted.
  • Why is 'survival of the fittest' often misunderstood?
    People often think it means the strongest survive, but it actually means those who reproduce the most.
  • What is a trade-off in evolutionary terms?
    A compromise where an organism is good at one thing but less good at another.
  • Misconception: Evolution aims for perfection
    Evolution does not aim for perfection; it results from traits that help survival and reproduction in current environments.
  • Why is 'adaptations help species survive' a misconception?
    Adaptations help individuals within a species, not the species as a whole.
  • What is the significance of reproductive success in evolution?
    Reproductive success determines which traits are passed on to the next generation.
  • Misconception: Natural selection creates new traits
    Natural selection can only act on existing traits, not create new ones.
  • Why is the idea that 'organisms evolve to fit their environment' incomplete?
    Organisms evolve traits that help them survive and reproduce, but they are not working towards a specific goal.
  • What does 'evolution occurs at the population level' mean?
    Changes in traits occur in populations over generations, not in individual organisms.
  • Misconception: Evolution is a linear process
    Evolution is not linear; it is a branching process influenced by environmental changes and genetic variations.