Misconceptions About Evolution quiz #1 Flashcards

Why is it incorrect to say that evolution is 'just a theory' in the context of scientific understanding? In science, a theory is a well-supported explanation backed by extensive evidence, not a mere guess. Evolution is one of the most widely accepted and supported scientific theories, explaining a vast range of biological phenomena.

What does 'survival of the fittest' actually mean in evolutionary biology? 'Survival of the fittest' refers to reproductive success—organisms that are best suited to their environment are more likely to survive and reproduce, passing on their traits, not necessarily being the biggest or strongest.

Do adaptations evolve to benefit the entire species or individual organisms? Explain. Adaptations evolve to enhance the fitness of individual organisms within a species, not to ensure the survival of the entire species. Natural selection acts on individuals, not groups.

At what biological level does evolution occur: individuals or populations? Evolution occurs at the population level, as changes in allele frequencies accumulate over generations. Individuals do not evolve; they either survive and reproduce or they do not.

Why doesn't natural selection produce perfect organisms? Natural selection does not create perfect organisms because of trade-offs and the limitation of existing genetic variations. Organisms may be well-suited for some aspects of their environment but not others, and selection can only act on traits that already exist.

