Mitosis & Meiosis Review definitions Flashcards
Mitosis
A process where a diploid parent cell divides to produce two genetically identical diploid daughter cells, maintaining the same chromosome number.
Meiosis
A type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, producing four haploid cells from one diploid cell, essential for sexual reproduction.
Equational Division
refers to cell division where the number of chromosomes in the daughter cells is equal to the number in the parent cell, as seen in mitosis and meiosis II.
Meiosis I
The process where a diploid cell divides to form two haploid cells, reducing the chromosome number by half, is known as reductional division.
Reductional Division
The process in meiosis I where the chromosome number is halved, resulting in daughter cells with half the number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
Diploid
A cell with two complete sets of chromosomes, one from each parent, typically found in somatic cells.
Haploid
A cell with one complete set of chromosomes, typically resulting from meiosis, containing half the genetic material of a diploid cell.
Chromosomes
Structures within cells that contain DNA, organized into genes, and are crucial for inheritance, ensuring genetic information is accurately passed during cell division.
Parent Cell
A diploid cell that undergoes division to produce daughter cells, maintaining or reducing chromosome number depending on the type of division (mitosis or meiosis).
Daughter Cells
Cells produced from mitosis or meiosis, having the same (mitosis) or half (meiosis I) the chromosome number as the parent cell.