Monomers & Polymers quiz Flashcards
What type of reaction is required for a cell to build a polymer from monomers?
A dehydration synthesis reaction is required to build a polymer from monomers.
What happens to water molecules during a dehydration synthesis reaction?
Water molecules are released during a dehydration synthesis reaction.
What type of reaction breaks down polymers into monomers?
A hydrolysis reaction breaks down polymers into monomers.
What is the role of water in a hydrolysis reaction?
Water is added to cleave the covalent bonds between monomers in a hydrolysis reaction.
What is the main difference between dehydration synthesis and hydrolysis reactions?
Dehydration synthesis builds polymers by releasing water, while hydrolysis breaks down polymers by adding water.
What functional groups are involved in dehydration synthesis reactions?
The hydroxyl group (OH) and hydrogen (H) are involved in dehydration synthesis reactions.
What is the chemical formula for glucose, a simple carbohydrate?
The chemical formula for glucose is C6H12O6.
What distinguishes simple carbohydrates from complex carbohydrates?
Simple carbohydrates fit the chemical formula CnH2On exactly, while complex carbohydrates may have additional atoms like phosphorus, nitrogen, or sulfur.
What is the Greek word for sugars, which also refers to carbohydrates?
The Greek word for sugars is saccharides.
What is the most abundant carbohydrate that fits the chemical formula C6H12O6?
Glucose is the most abundant carbohydrate that fits the chemical formula C6H12O6.
What is the significance of the term 'hydrated' in the context of carbohydrates?
The term 'hydrated' refers to the presence of water molecules hydrating the carbon atoms in carbohydrates.
What type of atoms can complex carbohydrates contain in addition to carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen?
Complex carbohydrates can contain atoms such as phosphorus, nitrogen, or sulfur.
What is the process called when a cell needs to break down a polymer into its monomers?
The process is called hydrolysis.
What is the primary function of dehydration synthesis in cells?
The primary function of dehydration synthesis is to build polymers from monomers.
What does the 'lysis' part of hydrolysis signify?
The 'lysis' part of hydrolysis signifies the cleaving or breaking down of covalent bonds.