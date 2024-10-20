Musculoskeletal System definitions Flashcards
Back
Musculoskeletal System definitions
How well do you know this?
1/12
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (12)
- SkeletonThe support structure of an organism, composed of mineralized tissues like bone, working with muscles to enable movement and protect internal organs.
- MyocytesSpecialized cells in muscle tissue capable of contraction, containing multiple nuclei and packed with myofibrils composed of actin and myosin for movement.
- MyofibrilsRod-like protein structures in muscle cells composed of actin and myosin, organized into sarcomeres, responsible for muscle contraction.
- SarcomeresContractile units in muscle fibers, composed of actin and myosin filaments, arranged between Z discs, responsible for muscle contraction and giving striated muscle its characteristic appearance.
- MyofilamentsProtein structures in muscle cells, composed of actin (thin) and myosin (thick), that slide past each other to enable muscle contraction.
- EndoskeletonAn internal support structure made of mineralized tissues like bone, providing shape, protection, and enabling movement in vertebrates.
- ActinA protein forming thin filaments in muscle fibers, interacting with myosin for muscle contraction, regulated by tropomyosin and troponin, and essential for the sliding filament model.
- MyosinA motor protein in muscle cells that interacts with actin to produce contraction through ATP-dependent movements, forming thick filaments in sarcomeres.
- TropomyosinA protein that wraps around actin filaments, blocking myosin binding sites, and moves to expose these sites when troponin binds calcium, facilitating muscle contraction.
- TroponinA calcium-sensitive protein that, upon binding calcium, causes tropomyosin to move, exposing myosin binding sites on actin filaments, facilitating muscle contraction.
- Sarcoplasmic ReticulumA specialized smooth endoplasmic reticulum in muscle cells that stores and releases calcium ions to trigger muscle contraction.
- MyoglobinA muscle protein that stores oxygen, aiding in high-demand situations by providing an additional oxygen reserve when hemoglobin supply is insufficient.