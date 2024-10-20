Musculoskeletal System quiz Flashcards
Musculoskeletal System quiz
- What are the three types of muscle found in the musculoskeletal system?Skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle.
- What is the primary function of myofibrils in muscle cells?Myofibrils are responsible for muscle contraction through the interaction of actin and myosin.
- What is the sliding filament model?It is the mechanism that explains how actin and myosin filaments slide past each other to cause muscle contraction.
- What role does calcium play in muscle contraction?Calcium binds to troponin, causing tropomyosin to move and expose myosin binding sites on actin filaments.
- What is the function of the sarcoplasmic reticulum in muscle cells?It stores and releases calcium ions to trigger muscle contraction.
- What is a motor unit?A motor unit is composed of a single motor neuron and the muscle fibers it controls.
- What is the difference between fast twitch and slow twitch muscle fibers?Fast twitch fibers contract quickly and tire quickly, while slow twitch fibers contract slowly and sustain longer contractions.
- What is the function of myoglobin in muscle cells?Myoglobin stores oxygen in muscle cells to meet high oxygen demands during intense activity.
- What are the two types of involuntary muscles?Smooth muscle and cardiac muscle.
- What is the primary function of osteoblasts and osteoclasts in bones?Osteoblasts form bone, while osteoclasts reabsorb bone.
- What is the difference between tendons and ligaments?Tendons connect muscle to bone, while ligaments connect bone to bone.
- What are ball and socket joints, and where are they found?Ball and socket joints allow for a wide range of motion and are found in the hips and shoulders.
- What is the role of antagonistic muscle pairs?Antagonistic muscle pairs work together to produce opposite movements, such as flexion and extension.
- What is the function of the neuromuscular junction?It is the synapse between a motor neuron and muscle fiber, where acetylcholine is released to stimulate muscle contraction.
- What is tetanus in the context of muscle contraction?Tetanus is a sustained muscle contraction caused by high-frequency action potentials.