Musculoskeletal System quiz #1 Flashcards

Musculoskeletal System quiz #1
What are the three types of muscle found in the musculoskeletal system?
Skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle.What is the primary function of myofibrils in muscle cells?
Myofibrils are responsible for muscle contraction through the interaction of actin and myosin.What is the sliding filament model?
It is the mechanism that explains how actin and myosin filaments slide past each other to cause muscle contraction.What role does calcium play in muscle contraction?
Calcium binds to troponin, causing tropomyosin to move and expose myosin binding sites on actin filaments.What is the function of the sarcoplasmic reticulum in muscle cells?
It stores and releases calcium ions to trigger muscle contraction.What is a motor unit?
A motor unit is composed of a single motor neuron and the muscle fibers it controls.What is the difference between fast twitch and slow twitch muscle fibers?
Fast twitch fibers contract quickly and tire quickly, while slow twitch fibers contract slowly and sustain longer contractions.What is the function of myoglobin in muscle cells?
Myoglobin stores oxygen in muscle cells to meet high oxygen demands during intense activity.What are the two types of involuntary muscles?
Smooth muscle and cardiac muscle.What is the primary function of osteoblasts and osteoclasts in bones?
Osteoblasts form bone, while osteoclasts reabsorb bone.What is the difference between tendons and ligaments?
Tendons connect muscle to bone, while ligaments connect bone to bone.What are ball and socket joints, and where are they found?
Ball and socket joints allow for a wide range of motion and are found in the hips and shoulders.What is the role of antagonistic muscle pairs?
Antagonistic muscle pairs work together to produce opposite movements, such as flexion and extension.What is the function of the neuromuscular junction?
It is the synapse between a motor neuron and muscle fiber, where acetylcholine is released to stimulate muscle contraction.What is tetanus in the context of muscle contraction?
Tetanus is a sustained muscle contraction caused by high-frequency action potentials.muscles that move because a person desires (or wills) to move are _________.
voluntary muscles, specifically skeletal muscles.which skeletal system is represented by the shaded portion of the skeleton?
The endoskeleton, which is the internal skeleton made up of bones, cartilage, tendons, and ligaments.what type of muscle is involved when you reach for something?
Skeletal muscle, as it is responsible for voluntary movements like reaching.